Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 6: Voting underway in 58 constituencies across eight states, UTs

With over 11 crore voters set to decide the fate of 889 candidates, prominent names in this phase include Bansuri Swaraj, Manoj Tiwari, Kanhaiya Kumar, Maneka Gandhi, Sambit Patra, and Raj Babbar.

Voting for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is underway across 58 seats in eight states and Union territories, including all seven constituencies in Delhi. Polling commenced at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm.

The states participating in this phase are Bihar (8 seats), Haryana (all 10 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Jharkhand (4 seats), Delhi (all 7 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), and West Bengal (8 seats). Additionally, voting in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, which was adjourned in Phase 3, is being held today. Simultaneously, elections for 42 assembly seats in Odisha are also taking place.

In Phase 5, the voter turnout was recorded at 62.2%. The Election Commission has urged voters, particularly in urban centers like Delhi, Gurgaon, and Faridabad, to exercise their right and duty to vote and counter the trend of urban apathy.

Here is the full list of seats for Phase 6:

1. Bihar (8 seats): Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj

2. Haryana (10 seats): Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad

3. Jharkhand (4 seats): Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Jamshedpur

4. Odisha (6 seats): Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar

5. Uttar Pradesh (14 seats): Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi

6. West Bengal (8 seats): Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur

7. Delhi (7 seats): Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi

8. Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat): Anantnag-Rajouri

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Key candidates to watch in phase 6-

1. Maneka Gandhi (BJP): Contesting from Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, seeking her ninth term. Opponents include Samajwadi Party's Ram Bhual Nishad and Bahujan Samaj Party's Uday Raj Verma.

2. Bansuri Swaraj (BJP): Making her debut in New Delhi against AAP's Somnath Bharti.

3. Manoj Tiwari (BJP) vs. Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress): Both contesting for East Delhi with a high-pitched campaign.

4. Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP): Former Haryana CM contesting from Karnal, against Congress' Divyanshu Budhiraja.

5. Raj Babbar (Congress): Contesting from Gurgaon, Haryana, against BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh.

6. Naveen Jindal (BJP): In a triangular contest in Kurukshetra, Haryana, against INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala and AAP's Sushil Gupta.

7. Sambit Patra (BJP): Contesting from Puri, Odisha, against BJD's Arup Patnaik and Congress' Jay Narayan Patnaik.

8. Dharmendra Pradhan (BJP): Contesting from Sambalpur, Odisha, against BJD's Pranab Prakash Das.

9. Abhijit Gangopadhyay (BJP): Former judge contesting from Tamluk, West Bengal, against TMC's Debangshu Bhattacharya and CPI(M)'s Sayan Banerjee.

10. Dinesh Lal Yadav (BJP) vs. Dharmendra Yadav (SP): Contesting from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

11. Mehbooba Mufti (PDP): Contesting from Anantnag-Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, against NC's Mian Altaf and Apni Party's Zafar Manhas.

