'Only Vijay Sinha is making these claims': Tejashwi Yadav breaks silence on NEET-UG 2024 paper leak charge

Vijay Kumar Sinha alleged that Tejashwi Yadav's aide, Preetam Kumar, arranged accommodation for Sikandar Prasad Yadavendu, the prime accused in the case, through a Bihar Road Construction Department (RCD) employee.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday (June 21) sharply responded to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's accusations linking his aide to the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak scandal. Tejashwi Yadav termed the allegations as an attempt to deflect attention from the true mastermind behind the incident.

"Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has made no allegations against my PA (Preetam Kumar). This is solely Vijay Sinha's claim. If needed, he should summon him for questioning. Trying to shift blame to shield the real culprits. A picture has surfaced showing accused Amit Anand with BJP leader Samrat Choudhary. If my PA is found guilty, he should face consequences, but dragging my name into this won't help," Tejashwi Yadav said.

'Our culture to provide water': CM Arvind Kejriwal's message from jail as Atishi sits on hunger strike

The RJD leader stressed that Amit Anand was the principal figure behind the paper leak and insisted on action against him.

Vijay Kumar Sinha alleged that Tejashwi Yadav's aide, Preetam Kumar, arranged accommodation for Sikandar Prasad Yadavendu, the prime accused in the case, through a Bihar Road Construction Department (RCD) employee. Sikandar Prasad Yadavendu allegedly facilitated accommodation for his nephew Anurag Yadav, a NEET aspirant, and others at a government bungalow in Patna. Anurag Yadav is currently in custody in connection with the examination irregularities.

"I demand a thorough investigation into this matter. They may be out of power, but they are playing with the future of lakhs of candidates," Sinha said.

In response to Vijay Kumar Sinha's claims linking the suspect to Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD countered by sharing a photograph of another accused, Amit Anand, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

International Yoga Day: Celebrating the Art and Science of Yoga

The controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak has escalated, with political ramifications intensifying ahead of further developments in the investigation.

Latest Videos