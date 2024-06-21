BREAKING: WB CM Mamata Banerjee to campaign for Congress' Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad - Reports

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is reportedly set to campaign for Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad by-election, signalling a potential reconciliation between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress. A meeting between Banerjee and P Chidambaram aimed to bridge party gaps, boosting Congress's stance in Kerala, crucial for upcoming elections.

Recently, Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram held a discreet meeting with Mamata Banerjee, where he purportedly urged her to support Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy in Wayanad. Sources suggest this meeting was aimed at bridging the gap between the two parties, possibly due to internal dynamics involving Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary.

The by-election in Wayanad has gained prominence following Rahul Gandhi's decision to vacate the seat, with Priyanka Gandhi now slated to contest from there. This strategic move by the national leadership aims to strengthen Congress's position in Kerala, where the party, under Priyanka Gandhi's leadership, plays a significant role not only in the upcoming by-election but also in the 2026 Assembly polls.

In recent electoral history, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) faced a setback in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, despite a strong showing in the previous Lok Sabha polls. With the Left Democratic Front (LDF) securing a decisive victory, the political landscape in Kerala shifted, paving the way for renewed strategies within the Congress party.

