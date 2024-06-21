India slams Canada over '1-minute silence' for Nijjar, opposes giving 'political space' for extremism (WATCH)

India expressed strong criticism on Friday towards the Canadian parliament's decision to observe a "one minute silence" in memory of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistan extremist who was killed in Surrey, British Columbia, last June.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, stated, "We naturally oppose any moves giving political space to extremism and advocacy of violence."

In an unusual move, the Canadian parliament observed "one minute silence" two days ago in memory of Nijjar.

Speaking on Khalistani extremism, MEA further stated, "Time again, we have said that Khalistani activities are a matter of serious concern for us. We have been repeatedly calling upon the government of Canada to take action. Political space provided to extremist anti-India elements and those advocating violence must stop and they must take action."

Regarding Khalistani 'Citizen's Courts' in Canada, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, remarked, "We have strongly protested at the Canadian High Commission here. Such courts or gatherings are not helpful at all. We have strongly taken it up with them and asked them to take appropriate action in the matter."

Relations between the two countries soured significantly after Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau alleged in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing.

New Delhi dismissed Trudeau's accusations as "baseless."

India consistently asserts that the primary issue between the two nations is Canada's tolerance of pro-Khalistan elements operating freely on Canadian soil.

Last week, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra reiterated that India's foremost concern with Canada remains the political shelter provided to anti-India elements promoting extremism and violence.

India has repeatedly expressed its "serious concerns" to Canada and expects Ottawa to take decisive action against such elements, Kwatra added.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, designated as a terrorist by India, was fatally shot outside a gurdwara in British Columbia on June 18 last year.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are investigating the murder.

