    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi voters to get FREE ride on Rapido from booths to home after voting

    As per the arrangement with Rapido, eligible voters in Delhi will be provided with an option to avail a free of charge ride from the polling booths to their home on the day of voting.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 10, 2024, 8:55 AM IST

    The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi has partnered with a bike taxi firm to give eligible voters with a free transport from polling booths to their houses on election day. As Delhi prepares for Lok Sabha elections on May 25, a cooperation between the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and Rapido aims to overcome transportation hurdles and encourage individuals to exercise their democratic right to vote, according to a statement from the Delhi CEO's office.

    According to the agreement with Rapido, qualified voters in Delhi will be able to take advantage of a free transport from the polling booths to their homes on election day.

    On election day, voters may use the Rapido app to simply plan and receive a complimentary bike ride after casting their vote. According to the notification, a specialised rider would pick up the elector from the voting site and transport them safely home.

    P. Krishnamurthy, Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, stated that "by providing free bike rides on polling day, we hope to improve the voting experience and encourage citizens to vote and contribute to the democratic process. Every vote counts, and it is critical to guarantee that every qualified voter may cast their vote without difficulty."

    Rapido has eight million bike drivers in Delhi and 80 lakh subscribers. According to the announcement, bike riders will be able to access specific polling booths around Delhi.

    The ongoing Lok Sabha elections completed the third phase on May 7. All the phases till now have seen a decline in voter turnout compared to the 2019 elections. The Election Commission of India, after the end of the phase 2, had said it was disappointed with the voter turnout and blamed it on the “rigid levels of apathy” in urban seats.

    Last Updated May 10, 2024, 8:55 AM IST
