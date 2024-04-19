Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP-TMC clashes in West Bengal's Cooch Behar (WATCH)

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2024: Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri went to the polls in the first phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections on Friday (April 19). As voting began, some BJP-TMC activists clashed in West Bengal's Cooch Behar seat, with both sides pelting stones and injuring one person.

Violence broke out in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, during the first round of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. According to reports, TMC members were reportedly involved in a stone-throwing incident in Chandmari village in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, to prevent voters from accessing the polling booth today. The BJP's booth president was injured during the altercation.

Meanwhile, on X (previously Twitter), the BJP West Bengal has criticised the act and urged the electoral commission to take strict measures against those implicated in the event.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's a step-by-step guide to download voter slip

When elections arrive, violence shadows West Bengal yet again!



Even in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, the ominous presence of Trinamool violence persists.



From Chandmari to elsewhere, voters intimidated by brick showers preventing them from polling booths.



Terrorism… pic.twitter.com/4Hf9PXvH0L — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) April 19, 2024

"When elections arrive, violence shadows West Bengal yet again! Even in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, the ominous presence of Trinamool violence persists. From Chandmari to elsewhere, voters were intimidated by brick showers, preventing them from polling booths. Terrorism fueled by fear of Trinamool's defeat cannot be tolerated. Urging the @ECISVEEP to act swiftly against these perpetrators."

Meanwhile, a paramilitary officer was discovered dead after slipping and falling in the washroom of a West Bengal voting station, according to India Today. The incident was reported at a polling booth in Mathabhanga, Coochbehar, one of the constituencies up for election today.

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Lakshadweep records lowest voter turnout at 5.59% by 9 am

It should be mentioned that the CRPF personnel was discovered dead just before voting began and was brought to the hospital, where medics certified him dead.

According to medical reports, the CRPF man tripped and fell in the lavatory, resulting in a brain injury. Polling in Cooch Behar began this morning under strict security. The BJP has fielded sitting MP Nisith Pramanik in this constituency, while the Trinamool has selected Jagadish Basunia to challenge the Union Minister.