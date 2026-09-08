Banaras Hindu University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi praised PGIMER Chandigarh as an iconic institution leading the country in healthcare and research, expressing hope for greater collaboration between the two institutions.

Banaras Hindu University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi on Monday praised the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, describing it as an iconic institution leading the country in healthcare and research.

Speaking to reporters at PGIMER Chandigarh's 63rd Foundation Day celebration, Chaturvedi said, "I am deeply honoured and touched by the way the entire function has been conducted. I congratulate the entire family of PGI Chandigarh… It is an icon that is leading the country from the front. We know of very few institutions in the country that can compare with PGI Chandigarh, and many other institutions in the country are aspiring to be like PGI Chandigarh."

Call for Collaboration

The BHU Vice-Chancellor also expressed hope for greater collaboration between Banaras Hindu University and PGIMER Chandigarh for the benefit of citizens. He said, "The way the doctors interacted, the director presented the data, and the interactions have all been very meaningful, and I would be very happy if my own institution, Banaras Hindu University and PGI Chandigarh can collaborate for the benefit of more and more Indian citizens…"

New Advanced Centres Inaugurated

Earlier in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Advanced Mother and Child Centre and the Advanced Neurosciences Centre at the PGIMER, Chandigarh. The Advanced Mother and Child Centre has been designed to provide comprehensive tertiary healthcare services for high-risk pregnancies, critically ill newborns and children requiring specialised treatment. Equipped with 300 beds and state-of-the-art medical facilities, the Centre will significantly strengthen maternal and child healthcare services and benefit thousands of families across the region. The Advanced Neurosciences Centre will provide integrated services in neurology, neurosurgery, neuro-critical care and advanced diagnostic facilities under one roof. It will ensure timely and world-class treatment for patients suffering from complex neurological disorders while strengthening medical research, education and training in neurosciences. (ANI)