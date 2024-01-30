Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Like father, like son...' Social media goes berserk over missing Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

    While JMM claims Hemant Soren left for Delhi for personal reasons, the Jharkhand BJP alleges he is evading ED, prompting discussions on social media. Some draw parallels with a similar situation involving Soren's father, Shibu Soren, who allegedly disappeared during investigations.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

    Where is Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren? That's the question doing the rounds ever since the Enforcement Directorate landed at the doorstep of the Delhi residence of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader to question him in connection with a money laundering investigation.

    The sequence of events began on Monday when officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrived at Chief Minister Soren's residence at 5/1 Shanti Niketan building in South Delhi around 9 am. Despite their efforts, the chief minister was not found, leading the agency officials to conduct a thorough search of the premises for over 13 hours. During the search, the ED seized a Haryana-registered BMW car from Soren's residence, along with certain documents. Prior to this, the ED officials had also visited his official residence in Jharkhand.

    While the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) asserted that Soren had left Ranchi for Delhi on January 27 for personal reasons and would return, the Jharkhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contended that the chief minister was evading authorities, fearing ED action. The BJP urged Governor C P Radhakrishnan to intervene, expressing concern that the credibility and reputation of Jharkhand were at risk.

    The unfolding events have sparked a flurry of discussions on social media, with some users drawing parallels to a similar situation involving Hemant Soren's father, Shibu Soren, who allegedly disappeared when investigating agencies were closing in on him.

    Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to say, "Like father, like son.
    Absconding Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren leaves behind 'benami' BMW car (and Rs 36 lakh in loose change) at his Delhi residence. In early-1990s his father Shibu Soren had done the Houdini trick, leaving behind superexpensive Dalmatians at his MP bungalow in Delhi. The dogs were taken into care by TN Chaturvedi."

    Others found a Bollywood'ish' interpretation of the situation.

    BJP leaders have put out wanted posters, offering Rs 11,000 to those offering information on the chief minister's whereabouts.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2024, 1:12 PM IST
