Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Legendary singer Dr K J Yesudas turns 84: Music world pours wishes for Ganagandharvan

    Dr K. J. Yesudas, also known as Ganagandharvan, is celebrating his 84th birthday today at his home in Texas, USA. Yesudas also won the National Award for the Best Male Playback Singer eight times and the State Award for the Best Playback Singer 43 times.

    Legendary singer Dr K J Yesudas turns 84: Music world pours wishes for Ganagandharvan rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

    Dr K. J. Yesudas, also known as Ganagandharvan, is celebrating his 84th birthday today at his home in Texas, USA. Yesudas has not come to Kerala for the last four years. There was a hint that he would come to the Surya Mela this time, however, did not come. Yesudas Academy and Samat have organized a birthday celebration for Yesudas in Ernakulam today. Yesudas may participate in the program online.

     

    Yesudas has recorded more than 50,000 songs and won many honorable awards including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan in his career. He started his career by singing 'Jaathi Bhedam Matha Dwesham' in 1961. The song was written by none other than Sree Narayana Guru. He also sang with popular singers including P. Leela, Santha P Nair, Udayabhanu, and many others. Thus, he began his career as a playback singer in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and others.

    He was nominated to be the head of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy and was the youngest to occupy the post in 1970. Yesudas holds the record for singing 11 songs in different languages in a single day. Yesudas also won the National Award for the Best Male Playback Singer eight times and the State Award for the Best Playback Singer 43 times.

    In 1980, Yesudas founded Tharangani Studio in Trivandrum. In 1992, the studio moved to Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and the company was officially established in the US in 1998. Tharangni Studio and Tharangni Records played a significant role in introducing stereo audio cassettes of Malayalam film songs in Kerala. The company also operated a voice-mixing studio in Studio 27 in Chennai.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 10:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Charminar Express derails at Nampally railway station, some injuries reported

    BREAKING: Charminar Express derails at Nampally railway station, some injuries reported

    Explained Why Centre does not see Aligarh Muslim University as a minority institution

    Explained: Why Centre does not see Aligarh Muslim University as a minority institution

    Kerala: PM Modi to hold road show in Kochi; visit Guruvayur temple on Jan 17 anr

    Kerala: PM Modi to hold road show in Kochi; visit Guruvayur temple on Jan 17

    Bengaluru police arrest 9, including foreigner, for online prostitution vkp

    Bengaluru police arrest 9, including foreigner, for online prostitution

    Sena Vs Sena: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to give verdict on MLAs' disqualification pleas

    Sena Vs Sena: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to give verdict on MLAs' disqualification pleas

    Recent Stories

    Charminar Express derails at Nampally railway station, some injuries reported

    BREAKING: Charminar Express derails at Nampally railway station, some injuries reported

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: Djokovic to Sinner, here are the top contenders for the men's singles title osf

    Australian Open 2024: Djokovic to Sinner, here are the top contenders for the men's singles title

    Explained Why Centre does not see Aligarh Muslim University as a minority institution

    Explained: Why Centre does not see Aligarh Muslim University as a minority institution

    OMG 2 Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer failed for THIS reason; reveals director Amit Rai ATG

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer failed for THIS reason; reveals director Amit Rai

    Kerala: PM Modi to hold road show in Kochi; visit Guruvayur temple on Jan 17 anr

    Kerala: PM Modi to hold road show in Kochi; visit Guruvayur temple on Jan 17

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon