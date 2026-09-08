BRS working president KT Rama Rao questioned the alleged objection to opposition leaders wearing black during protests in Telangana, calling Rahul Gandhi a 'hypocrite' and accusing the state's Congress government of failing to fulfill its promises.

KTR Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Hypocrite' Over Black Protests

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday questioned the alleged objection to opposition leaders wearing black during protests in Telangana, saying there should not be different rules for political protests.

KTR said that what was deemed acceptable for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Parliament was apparently being treated differently in Telangana. He said Congress leaders themselves had used black clothing as a symbol of protest, but alleged that in Telangana, police objected when MLAs wore black during protests.

In a post on X, KTR wrote, “What is right for @RahulGandhi in parliament, apparently is wrong for us in Telangana Assembly. Mr. Gandhi, you are just a hypocrite.” What is right for @RahulGandhi in parliament, apparently is wrong for us in Telangana Assembly Mr. Gandhi, you are just a hypocrite pic.twitter.com/dyNeMU1NzQ — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 8, 2026

BRS Protests '1000 Days of Failure' by Congress Govt

A day earlier, KT Rama Rao, MLA Harish Rao, and other party leaders staged a protest at Gunpark against the Congress government's 1000 days of rule, wearing black T-shirts. The T-shirts worn by the protesting BRS leaders bore slogans such as "Congress failure in implementing guarantees" and "1000 days of rule are a failure."

Speaking to reporters, the BRS Working President said that the Congress came to power by making reckless and false promises, thereby deceiving all sections of society. "Congress came to power by making reckless and false promises. It deceived all sections of society. It made 420 promises, saying they would be implemented within 100 days. These promises were even given in writing on bond papers. They said the promises would be implemented within 100 days, but even after 1,000 days, not a single promise has been fulfilled so far. That is why KCR directed us to expose the Congress during today’s Assembly sessions. He instructed us to question the government on the implementation of its promises for the people, regardless of how many ways the Congress party insults us in the Assembly," Rao said. (ANI)