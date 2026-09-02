BRS Working President KT Rama Rao released a chargesheet against Telangana's Congress government, marking its 1,000 days in office. He alleged failures in governance, agriculture, education, employment, and welfare schemes for various sections.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday released a chargesheet on the Congress government's 1,000 days in office, alleging that the government had "failed to deliver" on several key electoral promises and had "fallen short on governance" across major sectors, a release said.

Releasing the chargesheet at Telangana Bhavan, KTR said the BRS had documented the major failures of the Congress government and would take these issues to the people. He alleged that the government's performance over the past 1,000 days had resulted in growing difficulties for farmers, students, unemployed youth, women, employees and other sections.

Allegations on Agriculture Sector

On agriculture, KTR alleged that farmers had been let down on several fronts, including Rythu Bharosa, crop procurement, fertiliser availability, farmer insurance and loan-related support. "He said delays in welfare payments and procurement had added to the problems faced by farmers and alleged that agrarian distress had increased under the Congress government."

Failures in Education Sector

KTR said the education sector was also facing serious problems, particularly due to mounting fee reimbursement dues. He questioned the government's approach towards government schools and universities and alleged that students were being forced to bear the impact of administrative failures. He also criticised the government's handling of student protests.

Unemployment and Broken Promises

On employment, KTR questioned the implementation of the Congress job calendar and sought clarity on the promise of filling two lakh government vacancies. "He said unemployed youth who had supported the Congress during the elections were now seeking answers on recruitment and employment opportunities. He said the BRS would raise these issues during the forthcoming Assembly session."

Disappointment Among Women

KTR alleged that women had also been disappointed by the government's failure to implement several assurances, including monthly financial assistance. He raised concerns over pending payments under welfare schemes and demanded that the government clear the dues without further delay.

Neglect of Backward and Minority Communities

He accused the Congress government of failing to meet its commitments towards BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. KTR alleged that promised financial support, reservations and welfare measures had either not been implemented or had fallen short of the assurances made during the elections.

Concerns of Government Employees and Workers

On government employees and workers, KTR alleged that PRC and DA-related benefits remained pending. He also criticised the government's handling of Anganwadi and ASHA workers, RTC employees, Singareni workers and other sections seeking better working conditions and financial support.

Hyderabad's Civic Administration Under Scrutiny

KTR also raised concerns over Hyderabad's civic administration. He alleged deterioration in sanitation, infrastructure and public services and criticised the government's handling of HYDRAA-related actions and property disputes. He also questioned decisions concerning major infrastructure and public transport projects in Hyderabad.

Weakened Economy and Rising Debt

On the economy, KTR alleged that Telangana's financial position had weakened during the Congress government's tenure. He questioned the utilisation of what he described as Rs 4.5 lakh crore in borrowings and demanded greater transparency on how the borrowed funds had been spent.

Corruption Allegations

KTR further alleged corruption and irregularities in contracts, land transactions and government projects. "He said the chargesheet contains details of around 30 alleged scams and controversies and demanded that the government address the allegations transparently.

BRS Vows to Intensify Protests

KTR said the BRS would continue to hold the Congress government accountable through the Assembly and public campaigns. "He said the party's programmes marking 1,000 days of Congress rule were only the beginning and that the BRS would intensify its efforts to raise issues concerning different sections of Telangana."