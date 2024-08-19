Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata Horror: Bengali actors bring out protest march; seeks justice for rape victim [WATCH]

    TMC MLA and filmmaker Raj Chakrabarty, along with actors Subhashree, Paoli Dam, and Anjan Dutt, participated in a Kolkata protest demanding justice for a 31-year-old trainee doctor who was tragically raped and murdered. They voiced their views on the ongoing investigation

    Kolkata Horror: Bengali actors bring out protest march; seeks justice for rape victim [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 12:04 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 1:32 PM IST

    In Kolkata, a significant protest took place involving several prominent Bengali actors and filmmakers. The demonstration was held to demand justice for a 31-year-old trainee doctor who was tragically raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The protest was joined by Bengali actors Saswata Chatterjee, Subhasree, Paoli Dam, and filmmakers Raj Chakrabarty, Kousik Ganguly, Anjan Dutt, and Rittick Chakraborty.

    Saswata Chatterjee expressed his trust in the Kolkata police but emphasized that the march was necessary to underscore the demand for justice. He stated his belief in the competence of the police while still advocating for a thorough investigation.

    Rittick Chakraborty conveyed his desire for a fair and transparent inquiry into the case. He mentioned that while he hoped the Kolkata police would handle the investigation adequately, the Kolkata High Court had now transferred the case to the CBI. He expressed hope that the CBI would address the case thoroughly and answer all arising questions.

    Filmmaker and actor Anjan Dutt emphasized that the primary demand was for a fair investigation. He urged the public to remain calm and patient, stressing that a rushed inquiry would not serve justice. Dutt highlighted that the investigation might take time but assured that a proper process was crucial.

    Sourasheni Maitra, another Bengali actor, pointed out the issue of safety, reflecting on her own privilege of having bodyguards. She questioned the safety of individuals who do not have such protection, particularly focusing on the victim, who was attacked while at her workplace.

    ALSO READ: Kolkata horror: Autopsy confirms 14 injuries, forceful penetration, strangulation as cause of death & more

    Paoli Dam expressed her deep shock and sadness over the incident, emphasizing that safety at work is a fundamental right for everyone. She voiced her shame and concern over the lack of safety measures that should have protected the victim. The protests, which have gained momentum across various cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, reflect a widespread demand for justice and accountability.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee report on Malayalam film industry to be released on August 19 after HC dismisses plea dmn

    Kerala: HC dismisses plea, Justice Hema Committee report on Malayalam film industry to be released today

    Champai Soren's Delhi visit sparks speculation of BJP defection: Will Jharkhand govt be affected? AJR

    Champai Soren's Delhi visit sparks speculation of BJP defection: Will Jharkhand govt be affected?

    Asianet News IMPACT: Landslide victim gets relief as Kerala Gramin Bank promises to return deducted EMI amount dmn

    Asianet News IMPACT: Landslide victim gets relief as Kerala Gramin Bank promises to return deducted EMI amount

    TMC vs TMC twist to Kolkata horror: Internal strife comes to fore, Abhishek Banerjee's silence raises eyebrows snt

    TMC vs TMC twist to Kolkata horror: Internal strife comes to fore, Abhishek Banerjee's silence raises eyebrows

    Kerala: Pork Challenge fundraiser for Wayanad sparks controversy; Islamic scholars slam DYFI anr

    Kerala: Pork challenge fundraiser for Wayanad sparks controversy; Islamic scholars slam DYFI

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee report on Malayalam film industry to be released on August 19 after HC dismisses plea dmn

    Kerala: HC dismisses plea, Justice Hema Committee report on Malayalam film industry to be released today

    Champai Soren's Delhi visit sparks speculation of BJP defection: Will Jharkhand govt be affected? AJR

    Champai Soren's Delhi visit sparks speculation of BJP defection: Will Jharkhand govt be affected?

    Hotness Alert! Mouni Roy looks sexy in gold-sequined dress; check out her latest Instagram post RBA

    Hotness Alert! Mouni Roy looks sexy in gold-sequined dress; check out her latest Instagram post

    Asianet News IMPACT: Landslide victim gets relief as Kerala Gramin Bank promises to return deducted EMI amount dmn

    Asianet News IMPACT: Landslide victim gets relief as Kerala Gramin Bank promises to return deducted EMI amount

    Karnataka government approves two acre land for Nandi Hills ropeway project near Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka government approves 2-acre land for Nandi Hills ropeway project near Bengaluru

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon