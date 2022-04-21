Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kodanad Estate case: Tamil Nadu police quiz Sasikala in Chennai

    A special team of the Tamil Nadu Police is questioning late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's aide Sasikala in the Kodanadu dacoity-murder case. 

    Kodanad Estate case: Tamil Nadu police quiz Sasikala in Chennai
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 2:07 PM IST

    A special team of the Tamil Nadu Police is questioning late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's aide Sasikala in the Kodanadu dacoity-murder case. The questioning is taking place at Sasikala's T-Nagar residence in Chennai.

    What is the Kodanadu dacoity-murder case?

    The case pertains to the dacoity cum murder that took place at the nearly 1000-acre Kodanad estate in the Nilgiris jointly owned by Sasikala and the late Jayalalithaa in 2017. 

    At that time, Sasikala was serving a jail term with regard to the disproportionate assets case. A guard posted at the estate was found murdered. At the same time, a group broke into the estate bungalow and stole -- according to the police -- some watches and a crystal rhinoceros. 

    What has really kept the rumour-mills running in the case is that at least four more people linked to the Kodanadu estate case have died in mysterious ways. This includes accused number one Kanagaraj, a former driver in the estate, who was found dead near Edappadi -- the hometown of former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. 

    Accused number 2 met with an accident in Kerala on the same day. The suspect lost his wife and daughter in the accident. Later, another accused, a computer operator, committed suicide.  

    Fresh Investigation

    The police had, in 2017, denied that any cash was stolen from the estate. However, after the Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam took over, the new Tamil Nadu government ordered a fresh probe into the case on the grounds that some fresh information had now come to light. It is in this context that Sasikala is being questioned. 

    Last week, a former AIADMK MLA was also questioned in this regard. 

    Political witchhunt?

    The AIADMK has called the fresh investigation a witchhunt to implicate former chief minister EPS. 

    This after speculation is rife that after Sasikala, the police may come knocking on his doors to interrogate him.

    However, the DMK government denied the allegations and said the law would take its own course.

    Also Read: Kerala announces new fares for buses, taxis, auto-rickshaw, effective from May 1

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 2:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Illegal coal mine collapses in Jharkhand's Domrijor; people feared trapped

    Illegal coal mine collapses in Jharkhand's Domrijor; people feared trapped

    Kerala announces new fares for buses, taxis, auto-rickshaw, effective from May 1 - adt

    Kerala announces new fares for buses, taxis, auto-rickshaw, effective from May 1

    Jahangirpuri demolition: Supreme Court hearing updates status quo

    Jahangirpuri demolition: Status quo to continue, next Supreme Court hearing in two weeks

    Immense privilege: UK PM Boris Johnson after visit to Sabarmati Ashram, spins charkha-dnm

    ‘Immense privilege’: UK PM Boris Johnson after visit to Sabarmati Ashram, spins charkha

    Boris Johnson in India: Billion Pound deals, trade talks, partnerships and more

    Boris Johnson in India: Billion Pound deals, trade talks, partnerships and more

    Recent Stories

    NASA selects six companies for near earth space communications awards contract worth USD 278 million gcw

    NASA selects six companies for near earth space communications, awards contract worth $278 million

    S Sreesanth returns to Bollywood; cricketer will feature in dance movie Item Number One-ayh

    S Sreesanth set for Bollywood return, to feature in dance movie 'Item Number One'

    Yash 'KGF: Chapter 2' crosses Rs 250 Cr in just 7 days in the Hindi belt; read more RBA

    Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' crosses Rs 250 Cr in just 7 days in the Hindi belt; read more

    Illegal coal mine collapses in Jharkhand's Domrijor; people feared trapped

    Illegal coal mine collapses in Jharkhand's Domrijor; people feared trapped

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant explains how Delhi Capitals DC maintained its composure against Punjab Kings PBKS despite COVID-19 scare-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant explains how DC maintained its composure against PBKS despite COVID scare

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon