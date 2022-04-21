Kerala announces new fares for buses, taxis, auto-rickshaw, effective from May 1

The minimum bus fares of the city fast services would be Rs 12, previously Rs 10, for fast passengers and limited-stop fast passengers from Rs 14 to Rs 15.

The new rates for bus, auto-rickshaw and taxi fares would be effective from May 1 in the state of Kerala.

On Wednesday, the state cabinet announced that the minimum fares for the ordinary bus services would be Rs 10, earlier Rs 8, for the city, town, city-circular, and city shuttle.

Additionally, the Cabinet decided that the minimum bus fares of the city fast services would be Rs 12, previously Rs 10, for fast passengers and limited-stop fast passengers from Rs 14 to Rs 15, and superfast from Rs 20 to Rs 22.

The express, super express, super air express, super deluxe/ semi sleeper bus services, luxury/high-tech and air-conditioned (AC) bus services, single axle services, multi-axle services, and existing low-floor AC bus services will remain the same.

The lowest fare of lower floor non-AC bus services would be reduced to Rs 10, than Rs 13 and of AC sleeper services, the rate is fixed at Rs 130.

The Cabinet decided to appoint a commission to look into the issue of raising the student fares.

The Cabinet further added that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) would be authorised to issue season tickets, with a discount of up to 30 per cent off the general fare, for one month or more.

It added that from May 1, the minimum auto-rickshaw fare would be Rs 30 for 1.5 kilometres, up from Rs 25 now, and Rs 15 for each subsequent km, up from Rs 12 now.

About taxi fares, the cabinet decision stated that the taxi with less than 1,500 cc, of the engine, the lowest dare would be Rs 200 for its first 5 km, previously Rs 175, and after that, would charge Rs 18 for each subsequent km as against the prevailing rate of Rs 15 per km.

For cabs with engine capacities greater than 1,500 cc, the minimum rate would be Rs 225 for the first 5 km, as opposed to the current rate of Rs 200, and then Rs 20 for each subsequent km, as opposed to the current rate of Rs 17 per km.

It added that the minimum fare for quadricycles would be Rs 35 for 1.5 km and Rs 15 for each subsequent km.

