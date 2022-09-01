Kochi Metro rail project: Why it marks major milestone for India

Sources said the construction is a part of the 'Metro Revolution' happening under the Narendra Modi government in the country. To note, in 2014, only five cities had a Metro network. Today, that figure stands at 20 cities. In 2014, the entire Metro network in the country was 248 km. Today, the total Metro network in the country is 775 km.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Phase I extension of the Kochi Metro Rail Project from Petta to SN junction, worth Rs 700 crore. Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Phase–II stretch of the Kochi Metro rail project. The total estimated project cost is around Rs 1,950 crore. Let's take a look at some of the highlights of the project:

Also Read: Trouble mounts for rape-accused Lingayat seer; Math students moved to govt dormitories

* The Phase–II stretch from JLN stadium to Infopark has a length of 11.2 km and covers 11 stations

* With nearly 55 per cent of its energy needs being met by solar power, the Kochi Metro Rail project will be one of the most sustainable metro projects in the country.

* The proposed Phase II corridor of the Kochi Metro Rail Project is planned to connect the existing metro rail network with the District Headquarters, Special Economic Zone and IT Hub of the city.

* Phase II corridor will cater to Kochi city's growing transportation needs. When completed, the two phases combined will link the city's major residential and commercial hubs with major transit hubs such as railway stations and bus stands, thereby reinforcing the concept of last-mile connectivity and multi-modal integration.

* According to sources, the construction is a part of the 'Metro Revolution' happening under the Narendra Modi government in the country. To note, in 2014, only five cities had a Metro network. Today, that figure stands at 20 cities.

* In 2014, the entire Metro network in the country was 248 km. Today, the total Metro network in the country is 775 km. Sources informed that another 1000 km of the metro network are under construction.

Also Read | 'Aap chaliye na...' Embarrassing moment at Nitish Kumar and KCR press meet, clip goes viral

PM to inaugurate more Railway projects

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the doubling of the Kuruppanthara-Kottayam-Chingavanam rail section, which has been completed at the cost of nearly Rs 750 crore. The project has now fully double-lined the entire stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Mangaluru, thus ensuring seamless and faster connectivity.

To note, devotees headed for Lord Ayyappa's shrine in Sabarimala can now conveniently alight at Kottayam or Chengannur railway station in the doubled section and then proceed by road to Pamba.

Besides, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the newly-electrified rail section between Kollam–Punalur and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three Railway stations in Kerala -- Ernakulam Junction, Ernakulam Town and Kollam. The total estimated cost of these station redevelopment projects is around Rs 1050 crore.