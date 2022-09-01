Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Aap chaliye na...' Embarrassing moment at Nitish Kumar and KCR press meet, clip goes viral

    When a reporter asked KCR whether he would back Nitish Kumar as the Opposition’s prime ministerial candidate, a seemingly irked Kumar stood up and got ready to leave. His aides also followed suit. KCR, who was responding to the query, happened to notice that the Bihar CM was about to depart and grabbed on to his hand.

    Aap chaliye na Embarrassing moment at Nitish Kumar and KCR press meet clip goes viral gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 2:48 PM IST

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday in Patna and and projected opposition unity. However, the unity was tested at the press conference attended by the two leaders after their meeting. And, seemingly, the event ended up being embarrassing for both leaders. A video clip from the conference has gone viral in which KCR was seen responding to questions with regard to the Prime Ministerial candidate in 2024 elections while his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar was seen trying to leave.

    This viral incident took place when the two leaders were conducting a press conference together. The possibility of Nitish Kumar serving as the opposition's candidate for prime minister in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was frequently brought up.

    However, the joint press conference by the two chief ministers ended in embarrassing circumstances for KCR as Kumar attempted to escape while his Telangana counterpart was spotted answering questions from the media.

    Also Read | For Kerala youth, wife is no more 'Wise Investment Forever'; it is 'Worry Invited Forever': HC

    The Telangana chief minister was heard appealing, "Please sit," while Kumar persisted, "Aap chaliye na (let's leave)."

    When Rao was questioned on the Opposition's prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and if he would support Kumar's candidacy, Kumar attempted to exit the hour-long press conference. KCR replied to the query by saying, "Who am I to make a decision? Who is to guarantee that if I suggest a name, no one will object? Why are you rushing? We (the opposition parties) must sit and converse.”

    Nitish Kumar, who quit the BJP last month and formed a new government with Tejashwi Yadav, the Congress, and other opposition parties, was singled out by BJP leaders who posted the video on social media. As part of his preparations for the national elections in 2024, KCR has been engaging with various opposition figures. He pledged to work tirelessly for a "BJP-mukt Bharat" in Bihar.

    Also Read | Unwarranted... irresponsible... China hits back at Germany over Arunachal jibe

    Reacting to the video, BJP’s Amit Malviya tweeted:  “Did KCR travel to Patna to get insulted like this? Nitish Kumar didn’t even accord him the basic courtesy of completing his point in a press interaction.”

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2022, 2:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cervical cancer vaccine to be launched with reasonable price in few months: Adar Poonawalla AJR

    Cervical cancer vaccine to be launched with reasonable price in few months: Adar Poonawalla

    Unwarranted... irresponsble... China hits back at Germany over Arunachal jibe

    Unwarranted... irresponsible... China hits back at Germany over Arunachal jibe

    For Kerala youth, wife is no more 'Wise Investment Forever'; it is 'Worry Invited Forever': HC

    For Kerala youth, wife is no more 'Wise Investment Forever'; it is 'Worry Invited Forever': HC

    'Provocative dress order': Kerala HC dismisses session on Judge's plea challenging his transfer AJR

    'Provocative dress order': Kerala HC dismisses session on Judge's plea challenging his transfer

    From the IAF Vault: Story of IAF's own 'Top Gun' academy and its 'Mavericks'

    From the IAF Vault: Story of IAF's own 'Top Gun' academy and its 'Mavericks'

    Recent Stories

    Bull threatens tiger, escapes death; viral video stunned netizens - gps

    Bull threatens tiger, escapes death; viral video stunned netizens

    football Let's make history together Antony's strong message to Man United fans after blockbuster move from ajax snt

    'Let's make history together': Antony's strong message to Man United fans after blockbuster move

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Hong Kong, IND vs HK: I am flexible to bat at any number - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs HK: 'I am flexible to bat at any number' - Suryakumar Yadav

    Cervical cancer vaccine to be launched with reasonable price in few months: Adar Poonawalla AJR

    Cervical cancer vaccine to be launched with reasonable price in few months: Adar Poonawalla

    Kpop Jungkook birthday Curious about BTS youngest members net worth Here is all you need to know drb

    Jungkook birthday: Curious about BTS’ youngest members' net worth? Here’s all you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon