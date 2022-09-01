'Aap chaliye na...' Embarrassing moment at Nitish Kumar and KCR press meet, clip goes viral

When a reporter asked KCR whether he would back Nitish Kumar as the Opposition’s prime ministerial candidate, a seemingly irked Kumar stood up and got ready to leave. His aides also followed suit. KCR, who was responding to the query, happened to notice that the Bihar CM was about to depart and grabbed on to his hand.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday in Patna and and projected opposition unity. However, the unity was tested at the press conference attended by the two leaders after their meeting. And, seemingly, the event ended up being embarrassing for both leaders. A video clip from the conference has gone viral in which KCR was seen responding to questions with regard to the Prime Ministerial candidate in 2024 elections while his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar was seen trying to leave.

This viral incident took place when the two leaders were conducting a press conference together. The possibility of Nitish Kumar serving as the opposition's candidate for prime minister in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was frequently brought up.

However, the joint press conference by the two chief ministers ended in embarrassing circumstances for KCR as Kumar attempted to escape while his Telangana counterpart was spotted answering questions from the media.

The Telangana chief minister was heard appealing, "Please sit," while Kumar persisted, "Aap chaliye na (let's leave)."

When Rao was questioned on the Opposition's prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and if he would support Kumar's candidacy, Kumar attempted to exit the hour-long press conference. KCR replied to the query by saying, "Who am I to make a decision? Who is to guarantee that if I suggest a name, no one will object? Why are you rushing? We (the opposition parties) must sit and converse.”

Nitish Kumar, who quit the BJP last month and formed a new government with Tejashwi Yadav, the Congress, and other opposition parties, was singled out by BJP leaders who posted the video on social media. As part of his preparations for the national elections in 2024, KCR has been engaging with various opposition figures. He pledged to work tirelessly for a "BJP-mukt Bharat" in Bihar.

Reacting to the video, BJP’s Amit Malviya tweeted: “Did KCR travel to Patna to get insulted like this? Nitish Kumar didn’t even accord him the basic courtesy of completing his point in a press interaction.”