    Killers of Kashmiri TV actress eliminated; 10 terrorists killed in 3 days

    According to Kashmir Zone IGP Vijay Kumar, the killing was executed at the instruction of a LeT Commander named Lateef. An AK-56 rifle, 4 magazines and a pistol were recovered from the slain terrorists.

    Srinagar, First Published May 27, 2022, 9:35 AM IST

    Security forces on Friday eliminated the terrorists responsible for the killing of the Kashmiri TV actress. At least 4 terrorists have been killed in separate encounters in the Pulwama and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir. 

    Two terrorists, who were behind the killing of TV artist Amreen Bhat in Budgam district on Wednesday, were trapped in a security cordon at Aganhanzipora locality in Awantipora area of Pulwama district late on Thursday night.

    The slain terrorists were newly-joined local terrorists. They were identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat and Farhan Habib. 

    According to Kashmir Zone IGP Vijay Kumar, the killing was executed at the instruction of a LeT Commander named Lateef. An AK-56 rifle, 4 magazines and a pistol were recovered from the slain terrorists.

    In yet another encounter, which broke out in the Soura area of Srinagar city, two more Lashkar terrorists were shot dead, the police said.

    To note, in the last 3 days, security forces have killed 10 terrorists. Of these, three are from the Jaish-e-Mohammad while seven are from the LeT. 

    The successful operation in Pulwama has provided closure of sorts to the family of Amreen Bhat, the artist and singer who also used to upload her videos on social media. 

    The terrorists had shot her dead and injured her 10-year-old nephew at her home around 8 pm on Wednesday. She had a bullet injury on her neck and was declared brought dead to the hospital. 

    The killing of the 35-year-old had sparked protests and condemnation across the union territory. National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said there can no justification for attacking innocent women and children. 

    Earlier this week, terrorists killed an off-duty police constable identified as Saifullah Qadri and injured his nine-year-old daughter at Anchar in Srinagar. The attack happened when Qadri was walking on the road along with his daughter just outside his residence.

