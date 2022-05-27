Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Climate alert! Massive coral bleaching in Andaman sea

    Detailed studies during pre and post bleaching surveys by ZSI scientists found that 23.58 per cent of the live cover were lost due to this massive bleaching in 2016 in the Andamans

    Climate alert Massive coral bleaching in Andaman sea
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published May 27, 2022, 3:15 AM IST

    A massive coral bleaching was reported in the coastal areas of the Andaman sea, said the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) chief director Dhriti Banerjee, adding that in a study conducted by the organization it was found that the bleaching is up to 83.6 per cent and has happened due to the impact of the El Nino event and increased sea surface temperature in 2016.

    Also Read: 5 vineyards that every wine lover must visit in India

    "The detailed studies during pre and post bleaching surveys by ZSI scientists found that 23.58 per cent of the live cover were lost due to this massive bleaching in 2016 in the Andamans," Banerjee said

    How heat stress is impacting coral reefs

    A gradual decrease in the live coverage of hard corals from 32.3 per cent in 1978 to 29.5 per cent in 2019 was reported by a recent publication of Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network 'Status of Coral Reefs of the World: 2020', the ZSI director said, adding that another study of 2021 pointed at the rapid decline in coral calcification, mostly due to heat stress.

    Destructive impact of El Nino

    The destruction by El Nino has been reported and documented through several bleaching events across the world.  A loss of 16 per cent of the world's reef cover was reported in 1998 along with the greatest mortality report of 70 per cent from the Indian Ocean region. There were reports of 93 per cent bleaching of the coral colonies followed by 22 per cent of dead corals from the Great Barrier Reef in 2016, Banerjee said, quoting various reports on El Nino impact.

    Stressing the problem, the ZSI chief said that these vulnerable ecosystems are on the verge of facing frequent threats whereas their services towards sustainable and healthy reef habitats, coastal protection, development of tourism and recreational benefits and providing economic support to the coastal population for their sustainable livelihood are exceedingly high. "It is high time for us to make ourselves aware enough to conserve this fragile ecosystem before their mass extinction," she said without mincing the words.

    Destruction reported so far

    A total of 83.6 per cent of scleractinian corals or hard corals were bleached from the Bay islands between April and May 2016. Maximum bleaching of 91.5 per cent was recorded in the Andaman Sea region of South Andaman; in the North Andaman region, it was 83.2 per cent. The Bay of Bengal coastal areas of South Andaman reported 74.2 per cent of bleached corals, the study of 2021 pointed at the rapid decline in coral calcification said.

    How deep was bleaching 

    According to the research, the bleaching was recorded up to the maximum depth of 30 m. The highest impact of bleaching was recorded at the depth range of 0-6 m followed by 6-15 m.

    The theory that the luxuriant mangrove ecosystem would buffer the heat waves and keep the corals of North and Middle Andaman unbleached and healthy was not yet proven by any experimental studies, an official said. Mangroves are known to purify water by absorbing nutrients from runoff as well as harmful algal blooms to keep them clear, which is a prerequisite for healthy coral reef ecosystems. Mangroves are also prime organisms that absorb carbon from carbon dioxide.

    Also Read: The 'Seven Summits' goal: Expedition to Mount Denali

    Last Updated May 27, 2022, 3:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Major relief for veterans, Defence ministry extends pension claim deadline

    Major relief for veterans, Defence ministry extends pension claim deadline

    Delhi stadiums to remain open till 10 pm after row over IAS officer 'walking his dog' - adt

    Delhi stadiums to remain open till 10 pm after row over IAS officer 'walking his dog'

    Who is Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor? - adt

    Who is Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor?

    Misogynistic and vile: Maharashtra BJP chief tells Supriya Sule to 'go home and cook', faces backlash

    'Misogynistic and vile': Maharashtra BJP chief tells Supriya Sule to 'go home and cook', faces backlash

    UP Budget 2022 live updates all you need to know gcw

    UP Budget 2022 Live Updates: 5 international airports, 4 lakh jobs in next 5 years and more

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Who was Ray Liotta Goodfellas actor dies at 67 drb

    Who was Ray Liotta? Goodfellas actor dies at 67

    Major relief for veterans, Defence ministry extends pension claim deadline

    Major relief for veterans, Defence ministry extends pension claim deadline

    hockey hero Asia Cup 2022: India enter Super 4s fans applaud Pawan Rajbhar's show in 16-0 win over Indonesia snt

    Asia Cup 2022: India enter Super 4s; fans applaud Rajbhar's show in 16-0 win over Indonesia

    Hollywood Oscar winning actor Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in UK drb

    Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in UK

    Hollywood Johnny Depp text about Elon Musk Amber Heard read out in court drb

    Johnny Depp’s text about Elon Musk, Amber Heard read out in court

    Recent Videos

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon