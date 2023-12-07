Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Woman arrested for brutally killing newborn baby in Thiruvalla

    A woman was arrested for brutally killing her newborn baby in a bathroom in Thiruvalla. The police arrested the accused following the incident.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 2:03 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: A woman killed her new-born child in the bathroom in Thiruvalla. The police arrested the child's mother following the incident. The woman kept her pregnancy a secret and gave birth to the child in the bathroom. The accused was identified as Neethu (20). The police said that the accused drowned the child to death.

    The incident took place this month. The accused was unmarried and was living in a rented house in Thiruvalla. The post-mortem of the baby was done after the incident. The report stated that the death was due to drowning. 

    Kerala doctor death case: Police records arrest of Shahna's friends Dr Ruwais

    The police registered a case of unnatural death and interrogated the accused. The accused confessed to the crime during the interrogation. She confessed that she killed the child to save herself. The woman told the police that she was impregnated by her boyfriend.

    Neethu is a temporary employee of a private hospital in Thiruvalla. She was hiding her pregnancy from her ex-boyfriend at the hospital. The police suspected that the baby was killed to prevent her pregnancy from being revealed. The police are interrogating the woman in detail in this regard.

