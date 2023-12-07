Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala doctor death case: Police records arrest of Shahna's friends Dr Ruwais

    The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College police arrested Dr Ruwais in connection with the suicide of young doctor Dr Shahna on Tuesday

    Kerala doctor death case: Police records arrest of Shahna's friends Dr Ruwais rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College police arrested Dr Ruwais in connection with the suicide of young doctor Dr. Shahna on Tuesday. The accused will be produced in court this evening. Ruwais was taken into custody from his relative's home in Karunagapally this morning. The arrest was made hours after questioning.

    Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George has announced that the Department of Women and Child Development will submit the investigation today. Dr Ruwais has been suspended over the report. The police have sent the accused mobile phone for a cyber examination. The police said that the phone was checked but the chats and messages were deleted. The police have decided to send the phone for cyber examination for a detailed examination, including WhatsApp chat. 

    Kerala: Son scientifically solves mystery behind father's death in Kottayam; Here's how

    Shahna was discovered unconscious in her flat on Tuesday (Dec 5) at approximately 11:30 p.m. She was hurried to the Medical College Hospital by the police officers. Upon arriving at the hospital, though, they declared her dead. According to the reports, the woman committed suicide as her family was unable to meet the demands of the dowry due to financial difficulties. 

    Shahna and her friend Ruwais were engaged, but their marriage was put on hold by demands for extravagant dowries. Her family was unable to match the groom's family's demands, which reportedly included 150 sovereigns of gold, 15 acres of property, and a BMW car. The

    Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday (Dec 7) said that girls or women should have the courage to say 'no' to those who ask for dowry.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rs 50 crore and counting: I-T dept big raid on alcohol distillery in Odisha

    Rs 50 crore and counting: I-T dept big raid on alcohol distillery in Odisha

    Sabarimala temple assistant priest's helper collapses and dies; shrine opening delayed by 20 minutes anr

    Sabarimala temple assistant priest's helper collapses and dies; shrine opening delayed by 20 minutes

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges women to say 'No' to dowry after death of doctor anr

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges women to say 'NO' to dowry after death of doctor

    Kerala: Court orders compensation to guest over food poisoning at wedding reception rkn

    Kerala: Court orders compensation to guest over food poisoning at wedding reception

    Ghaziabad waiter beaten to death after dirty plate brushes against wedding guest 3 arrested gcw

    Ghaziabad waiter beaten to death after dirty plate brushes against wedding guest; 3 arrested

    Recent Stories

    Dance to Burpees 7 best cardio exercises to do at home gcw eai

    Dance to Burpees: 7 best cardio exercises to do at home

    Rs 50 crore and counting: I-T dept big raid on alcohol distillery in Odisha

    Rs 50 crore and counting: I-T dept big raid on alcohol distillery in Odisha

    Sabarimala temple assistant priest's helper collapses and dies; shrine opening delayed by 20 minutes anr

    Sabarimala temple assistant priest's helper collapses and dies; shrine opening delayed by 20 minutes

    Did Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram's wedding invitation include a real horseshoe? Know details SHG

    Did Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram's wedding invitation include a real horseshoe? Know details

    cricket Legends League Cricket 2023: Sreesanth breaks his silence on verbal spat with Gautam Gambhir (WATCH) osf

    Legends League Cricket 2023: Sreesanth breaks his silence on verbal spat with Gautam Gambhir (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon