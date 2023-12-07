Kerala doctor death case: Police records arrest of Shahna's friends Dr Ruwais

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College police arrested Dr Ruwais in connection with the suicide of young doctor Dr. Shahna on Tuesday. The accused will be produced in court this evening. Ruwais was taken into custody from his relative's home in Karunagapally this morning. The arrest was made hours after questioning.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George has announced that the Department of Women and Child Development will submit the investigation today. Dr Ruwais has been suspended over the report. The police have sent the accused mobile phone for a cyber examination. The police said that the phone was checked but the chats and messages were deleted. The police have decided to send the phone for cyber examination for a detailed examination, including WhatsApp chat.

Shahna was discovered unconscious in her flat on Tuesday (Dec 5) at approximately 11:30 p.m. She was hurried to the Medical College Hospital by the police officers. Upon arriving at the hospital, though, they declared her dead. According to the reports, the woman committed suicide as her family was unable to meet the demands of the dowry due to financial difficulties.

Shahna and her friend Ruwais were engaged, but their marriage was put on hold by demands for extravagant dowries. Her family was unable to match the groom's family's demands, which reportedly included 150 sovereigns of gold, 15 acres of property, and a BMW car. The

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday (Dec 7) said that girls or women should have the courage to say 'no' to those who ask for dowry.