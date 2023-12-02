Kerala: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates Sadbhavana Meet in Kochi

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, inaugurated the Sadbhavana Meet organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) and Save Our Nation (SON) at Kochi.

Kochi: Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, inaugurated the Sadbhavana Meet organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) and Save Our Nation (SON) at Kochi on Friday. Two organizations affiliated with the Sangh Parivar have provided an opportunity for church leaders to voice their concerns on various issues.

During the meeting, Father Thomas Tharayil, the general secretary of the Latin Catholic Council Kerala region, expressed concern over attacks on Christians. He also criticized the reluctance to appreciate the contributions of the Christian community, particularly in healthcare and education services. Latin Catholics in Central services are citing issues with existing reservation policies. The community also faces challenges in securing representation in the judiciary. There's a call for equal reservation benefits for Dalits who convert to Christianity, similar to those provided to Scheduled Castes. It is suggested that students from minority communities, including Latin Catholics, should receive scholarships. The majority of fishermen, who are often Latin Catholics, are proposed to receive a special welfare package.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized that it was not a dialogue for votes but rather a platform for cooperation in the development of the country. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recognized and acknowledged the constructive role played by the Christian community in the development of modern India. He thus stated that some are trying to derail India's development. A booklet on 'PM Modi's special bond with Christians' written by BJP former Youth Wing national secretary Anoop Antony was released during this event.

The Kerala High Court had earlier directed no action against Rajeev Chandrasekhar for the hate speech comments following the blasts during a prayer meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kalamassery. Chandrasekhar said he was branded communal for speaking about a terror organisation. “I am the son of an Air Force officer. Calling me communal is equivalent to calling Osama Bin Laden a humanitarian,” he said.