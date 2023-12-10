Kerala: Tribal youth dies of jaundice in Kannur; family alleges delay in treatment

A tribal youth identified as Rajesh (22) allegedly died of jaundice on Sunday (Dec 10) at Ayyankunnu in Kannur district. The family of the deceased alleged delay of treatment from two hospitals.

Kannur: A tribal youth suffering from jaundice died in Ayyankunnu of Kannur district on Sunday (Dec 10). The family of deceased Rajesh (22) of Kuttukappara alleged that a delay in treatment at Iritty Taluk Hospital and Pariyaram Medical College. He first sought treatment at Iritty Taluk Hospital on Friday (Dec 8). The family also alleged that there was a delay in blood test results in this hospital.

The family also alleged that even though they reached Pariyaram Medical College on Friday night, the hospital authorities did not provide adequate treatment till Saturday (Dec 9) evening. He was transferred to the ICU this morning as his illness worsened and breathed his last at 6 am.

The Pariyaram Medical College administration, however, refuted the relatives' claim that the treatment was not received on time. Rajesh was very ill, according to the hospital administration. He received dialysis as well. According to Pariyaram Medical College, the treatment was successful. Health Minister Veena George said that the matter will be investigated. The Minister instructed the Director of the Medical Education Department to inquire into the allegations and submit a report.

Pariyaram Medical College Superintendent reasoned that Rajesh exhibited rat fever symptoms. The senior doctor had examined him yesterday morning. A dialysis was performed due to kidney failure. Bleeding in the lungs also worsened the condition.