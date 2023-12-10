Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sabarimala temple witnesses huge footfall; devotees brave 14-hour queues for darshans

    The Sabarimala temple is witnessing a large number of devotees and the police find it difficult to manage the crowd. The devotees wait for 14 hours in queues to get the darshan of Lord Ayyappa. 

    Sabarimala temple witnesses huge footfall; devotees brave 14-hour queues for darshans anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: The police struggle to manage the huge footfall of devotees at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple has not yet found a solution. The devotees receive Ayyappa darshans after standing in queues for over 14 hours. The complaint made by the devotees is that there is a lack of facilities in the queue complex. A cold war exists between the police and the Devaswom Board to control the crowd. 

    Also read: Kerala: Sabarimala implements successful Tirupati model queue to manage flow of devotees

    The devotees claim that the Tirupati Model queue is quite difficult for them. The Devaswom Board, however, feels that fewer people are reaching the 'pathinettam padi' (18 steps), which is the main cause of the problem.

    Spot booking must end, according to the authorities, and pilgrims must be under control. The announcement that the virtual queue limit had been extended to 80,000 was made while the disagreement persisted, but it was never put into effect. Vehicles are free to drive off the Erumeli-Nilackal highway in a controlled manner.

    Earlier, pilgrims began to break fences and take shortcuts through forest paths, making the queuing system useless as police struggled to manage the crowd waiting in long lines to receive a darshan of Lord Ayyappa.  The Board's dynamic queuing system, which has become fully operational at the Marakuttam queue complex, has greatly assisted in controlling the influx of devotees.

    In case of several medical emergencies, authorities at Sannidhanam also sent out an additional ambulance. In Appachimedu, a 12-year-old girl passed away at Pampa Hospital an hour after collapsing while awaiting darshan at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. According to the doctors, the kid had a cardiac condition.
     

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ISIS operatives declared village in Maharashtra's Thane as 'liberated zone' part of Syria: NIA

    ISIS operatives declared village in Maharashtra's Thane as 'liberated zone' part of Syria: NIA

    BSP chief Mayawati announces her nephew 28 year old Akash Anand as political successor gcw

    BSP chief Mayawati announces 28-yr-old Akash Anand as her successor

    Which Gandhi's ATM was he asks BJP after Congress disowns Diiraj Sahu whose cash hault Income Tax officials are counting

    'Never trust a Congressman...' BJP shames Congress for disowning Dhiraj Sahu after I-T raids haul in crores

    Kerala family found dead in Karnataka resort, suicide note report anr

    Karnataka: Couple from Kerala kills 11-year-old daughter, then commits suicide; cites 'financial crisis'

    Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder: How Delhi and Rajasthan cops tracked down the 3 suspects

    Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder: How Delhi and Rajasthan cops tracked down the 3 suspects

    Recent Stories

    Flavor infusion to insect repellent: 7 uses of Garlic peel ATG EAI

    Flavor infusion to insect repellent: 7 uses of Garlic peel

    ISIS operatives declared village in Maharashtra's Thane as 'liberated zone' part of Syria: NIA

    ISIS operatives declared village in Maharashtra's Thane as 'liberated zone' part of Syria: NIA

    Happy Birthday Jayaram: Top 7 films of Padma Shri awardee anr

    Happy Birthday Jayaram: Top 7 films of Padma Shri awardee

    cricket Andre Russell makes a comeback to the West Indies T20I squad for the England series osf

    Andre Russell makes a comeback to the West Indies T20I squad for the England series

    Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra all set for first Christmas together; couple decorates X-mas tree at home ATG

    Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra all set for first Christmas together; couple decorates X-mas tree at home

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon