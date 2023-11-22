Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to participate in Kannur University's Students Union's literature fest

    The concluding session of the Literature festival being organised by the Students Union of Kannur University will be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin on November 29.

    Kerala: TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to participate in Kannur University's Students Union's literature festival
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 8:18 PM IST

    Kannur: Actor and Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin will arrive in Kerala to participate in the programme organised by Kannur University Students Union. Udayanidhi Stalin will inaugurate the concluding session of the literature festival organized by the union. This was informed by SFI state president K Anusree.
    The primary objective of the fair is to bring the ideas of humanity and empathy to the students. The Sahitya Festival will be organized on November 27, 28 and 29 at Thavakara Campus, the main center of the university. There will be around 100 sessions at the fair. The organizers informed that around 100 famous writers, thinkers and researchers from Kerala and outside will be part of the program. 

    Anusree's note :

    A literary festival is being organized on the 27th, 28th and 29th of November 2023 at the Thavakara campus, the main center of the university, under the auspices of Kannur University Students' Union. The primary objective of this fair is to bring the ideas of humanity and empathy to the university students.

    Hence 'Where Diversity Meets' has been adopted as the preface of the fair.

    Unlike the mainstream literary festivals in Kerala, the fair has been organized in such a way as to open up areas of discussion for inquisitive people. The fair will have around 100 sessions focusing on the interests of highlighting the rich polyphonic culture of North Kerala, traversing the historical past of Malayalam literature/arts and scrutinizing the current political situation. About 100 guests who are famous writers, thinkers and researchers from Kerala and outside will speak at the fair. Sachidanandan Master will inaugurate the literature festival and Udayanidhi Stalin will inaugurate the concluding session. 

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 8:18 PM IST
