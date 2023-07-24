Kerala rain update: Educational institutions shut in 3 districts on Tuesday; Orange alert in 4 districts

As heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Kerala, the educational institutions in Kannur, Wayanad and Malappuram districts will remain closed on Tuesday (July 25).

Thiruvananthapuram: Due to incessant rainfall in several parts of the state, three districts including Kannur, Wayanad and Malappuram have declared a holiday for educational institutions on Tuesday (July 25). The Collectors of the respective districts said that the holiday will apply to professional colleges and schools under ICSE/CBSE too.

However, there will be no change in the PSC examinations. In the interim, the heads of educational institutions have been instructed to make up for the hours lost owing to the holiday later on.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of the possibility of heavy rain in isolated places in the state. An orange alert has been issued in the districts of Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargod and Wayanad. Also, a yellow alert has been declared in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts. Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts are currently under no rain warning. Fishermen have also been advised not to go into the sea as wind speeds of up to 55 km per hour are likely on the coast of Kerala.

Rainfall forecast for the next 5 days:

Orange Alert

24-07-2023: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasargod

Yellow alert

24-07-2023: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram

25-07-2023: Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

26-07-2023: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

27-07-2023: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

