Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Police yet to question CM's gunman for assaulting Youth Congress workers during Nava Kerala Sadas

    Even after a month, the police have not yet questioned the Kerala CM's gunman and security officers who assaulted Youth Congress workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas. 

    Kerala: Police yet to question CM's gunman for assaulting Youth Congress workers during Nava Kerala Sadas anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 1:49 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's gunman and security officers among five were booked for assaulting Youth Congress activists during the Nava Kerala Sadas. Gunman Anil Kumar and security officers including S Sandeep and three others are the accused. Anil Kumar and Sandeep are accused number one and two respectively. Even after filing cases against them, the police have not questioned the accused yet. 

    Also read: Kerala CM's gunman, security officer among five named as accused for lathi-charging Youth Congress workers

    A month after the incident, the police's action was limited to sending a notice for questioning. Despite not appearing for questioning, the police have not taken any further action till now. On the other hand, the police quickly arrested Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil from his residence in the wee hours of Tuesday (Jan 9) in connection with the violence during the protest march at the Secretariat. 

    There were many protests and outcry following the Nava Kerala Sadas yatra event, in which Gunman Anil Kumar and Personal Security Officer S Sandeep got out of the Chief Minister's escort vehicle, surrounded the protestors, and beat them up. During their detention by the local police for demonstrating, the gunman and the security guard carried out this deed.

    An order was issued by the Alappuzha First Class Magistrate Court to file a case based on the petition by the KSU District President A.D. Thomas and Youth Congress State Secretary Ajay Jewel Kuriakose who were allegedly beaten up. 

    The statements of complainants and witnesses were recorded on December 28. Still, the police are allegedly trying to protect the accused. A notice was sent to the police officers under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure. This is a notice asking the suspected accused to appear for questioning. However, they did not appear. According to the Alappuzha South Police, both of them were not in the country at that time.

    In the FIR, the accused has been charged with abuse in a public place, beating with a weapon and causing grievous bodily harm. However, now the police say that the charge of wounding under IPC 325 cannot stand as it was found that there was no fracture on the hand.

    Senior police officers believe that departmental action should have been taken against the officers who flouted all the rules and violated the protesters.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 1:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vibrant Gujarat 2024: Mukesh Ambani envisions 5G-powered AI doctors, teachers; predicts job surge AJR

    No power can stop India from becoming $35 trillion economy by 2047: Mukesh Ambani at Vibrant Gujarat 2024

    Vibrant Gujarat 2024: PM Modi 'guarantees' India's top three global economy status in coming years (WATCH) snt

    Vibrant Gujarat 2024: PM Modi 'guarantees' India's top three global economy status in coming years (WATCH)

    Kerala: Woman arrested for extorting Rs 3 crore by pretending to be RBI employee rkn

    Kerala: Woman arrested for extorting Rs 3 crore by pretending to be RBI employee

    At Vibrant Gujarat 2024, PM Modi sets new goal: A developed India by 2024 Independence centenary (WATCH) snt

    At Vibrant Gujarat 2024, PM Modi sets new goal: A developed India by 2024 Independence centenary (WATCH)

    Gautam Adani commits Rs 2 lakh crore investment, vows 1 lakh jobs for Gujarat in next 5 years AJR

    Gautam Adani commits Rs 2 lakh crore investment, vows 1 lakh jobs for Gujarat in next 5 years

    Recent Stories

    GOAT Thalapathy Vijay looks handsome in clean-shaven look on set RBA

    'GOAT': Thalapathy Vijay looks handsome in clean-shaven look on set

    Tennis Novak Djokovic's Australian Open dominance: A look back at his 10 wins osf

    Novak Djokovic's Australian Open dominance: A look back at his 10 wins

    Adan Canto passes away at 42 due to cancer, All you need to know about the 'X-men' star RKK

    Adan Canto passes away at 42 due to cancer, All you need to know about the 'X-men' star

    IND vs AFG T20Is: Blow for Afghanistan as star spinner Rashid Khan misses series owing to back injury osf

    IND vs AFG T20Is: Blow for Afghanistan as star spinner Rashid Khan misses series owing to back injury

    Vibrant Gujarat 2024: Mukesh Ambani envisions 5G-powered AI doctors, teachers; predicts job surge AJR

    No power can stop India from becoming $35 trillion economy by 2047: Mukesh Ambani at Vibrant Gujarat 2024

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon