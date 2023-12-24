Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala CM's gunman, security officer among five named as accused for lathi-charging Youth Congress workers

    Nava Kerala Sadas: A case has been filed against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's gunman Anil Kumar and four other security officers for lathi-charging Youth Congress activists who waved black flags at the CM's convoy in Alappuzha. Anil Kumar is the first accused in the case. 

    Kerala CM's gunman, security officer among five named as accused for lathi-charging Youth Congress workers anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 8:56 AM IST

    Alappuzha: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's gunman and security officers among five have been booked for assaulting Youth Congress activists during the Nava Kerala Sadas. An order was issued by the Alappuzha First Class Magistrate Court to file a case based on the petition by the KSU District President A.D. Thomas and Youth Congress State Secretary Ajay Jewel Kuriakose who were allegedly beaten up. 

    The Chief Minister's repeated response to the incident was that he did not see the gunman lathi-charging the Youth Congress activists who waved black flags at him. 

    Gunman Anil Kumar and security officers including S Sandeep and three others are the accused. Anil Kumar and Sandeep are accused number one and two respectively. 

    The FIR states that after being subdued by police, the two accused attacked Youth Congress workers Ajay Jewel Kuriakose and AD Thomas at the traffic signal next to the General Hospital on December 15 at around 4 p.m. On the roadside, the two were protesting against the CM. The FIR also stated the first accused jumped out of the police car that was following the CM's car and assaulted the Youth Congress activists with a lathi. Sandeep, travelling in the car behind Anil, also used a lathi to assault the activists.

    Ajay and Thomas sustained serious injuries to their heads and hands. 

    The police will record the detailed statement of those who were beaten up in the incident today. They will also be asked to produce evidence. After this notice will be issued to the accused including the gunman Anil. The police said they did not need special permission from the government to interrogate them.
     

    Last Updated Dec 24, 2023, 8:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hijab ban revoked: BJP leaders criticize Congress government in Karnataka vkp

    Hijab ban revoked: BJP leaders criticize Congress government in Karnataka

    Kerala news live 24 december 2023 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: CM's gunman among 5 named as accused for beating protestors in Alappuzha

    Havent done it yet Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah clarifies on revocation of Hijab ban in state AJR

    'Haven't done it yet': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah clarifies on revocation of Hijab ban in state

    BJP leader Giriraj Singh claims RJD, JDU to merge soon; Lalu Yadav denies AJR

    BJP leader Giriraj Singh claims RJD, JDU to merge soon; Lalu Yadav denies

    Kerala: KSEB issues safety rules while decorating homes with lights during Christmas, New Year rkn

    Kerala: KSEB issues safety rules while decorating homes with lights during Christmas, New Year

    Recent Stories

    Salaar Box Office Day 2: Prabhas starrer collects Rs. 15.75 Cr. at the hindi box office ATG

    Salaar Box Office Day 2: Prabhas starrer collects Rs. 15.75 Cr. at the hindi box office

    Hijab ban revoked: BJP leaders criticize Congress government in Karnataka vkp

    Hijab ban revoked: BJP leaders criticize Congress government in Karnataka

    Umang 2023: Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and others attend red carpet event in style ATG

    Umang 2023: Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and others attend red carpet event in style

    Dunki Box Office Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film mints Rs. 75 Cr in India ATG

    Dunki Box Office Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film mints Rs. 75 Cr in India

    Kerala news live 24 december 2023 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: CM's gunman among 5 named as accused for beating protestors in Alappuzha

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon