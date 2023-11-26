CUSAT tragedy: Shocking video of stampede that rocked concert in Kochi university emerges (WATCH)

The shocking footage of the accident which led to the death of four people including three students in the CUSAT stampede is out. The footage was captured by one of the spectators in the stadium on a mobile phone

Kochi: The shocking footage of the accident that led to the deaths of four people, including three students, in the CUSAT stampede is out. It can be seen in the video that as soon as the gate was opened, people were rushing into the stadium. The footage was captured by one of the spectators in the stadium on a mobile phone. The auditorium, which can accommodate 1000 to 1500 people, was not fully occupied. However, when the gate was opened, there was a huge rush in this area, which caused the accident. More people came when the rain started.

According to initial reports, students within the Cochin University campus were in the midst of a live musical performance featuring the renowned singer Nikita Gandhi. The event was abruptly disrupted by unexpected rainfall, causing the audience to hurriedly seek shelter.

The School of Engineering organized the fest, which commenced on Friday and saw the participation of around 2000 students. The accident occurred in the open-air auditorium when rain prompted people outside to rush inside. Tragically, the incident unfolded as students fell from the steps during the rush into the auditorium.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of four people who died in a stampede during the song festival organized in connection with Techfest at Kochi University of Science and Technology has been released. The postmortem report said that they suffered lung injuries leading to asphyxiation. The post-mortem report states that there was difficulty in breathing due to lung injury and the four deceased had injuries to their neck and chest. The deceased have been identified as Athul Thambi (a civil second-year student), a Koothatukulam native; Ann Ruftha (second-year student) from North Paravur; Sara Thomas (second-year student) from Thamarassery and Albin Joseph, a former student of CUSAT from Mundoor, Palakkad.