Petra to Wadi Rum: 7 attractions you MUST visit in Middle East

Lifestyle
Discover Middle East's marvels, where history and natural beauty converge. From ancient ruins to towering modern landmarks, explore seven of the region's most stunning attractions
An ancient city carved into rose-red cliffs, Petra's intricate rock-cut architecture and stunning treasury make it one of the most awe-inspiring historical sites in the world
Known as the Valley of the Moon, Wadi Rum's dramatic desert landscape features towering sandstone mountains and vast red sands. It's a haven for adventure seekers
A city of profound historical, spiritual significance, Jerusalem's Old City is home to sacred sites like Western Wall, Dome of the Rock, and Church of the Holy Sepulchre
This UNESCO World Heritage site dates back to the 16th century and offers a glimpse into Bahrain's rich history. The fort's strategic location provides stunning views
Standing at 828 meters, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai is the tallest building on the planet. Its observation decks offer panoramic views of the city and beyond
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is an architectural masterpiece with its stunning white marble domes, intricate mosaics, and impressive chandeliers
Often called the "Norway of Arabia," the Musandam Peninsula boasts dramatic fjord-like inlets, rugged mountains, and crystal-clear waters