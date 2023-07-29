'I apologize to my daughter...' says Kerala Police after body of abducted 5-yr-old girl found in garbage yard

A five-year-old girl was abducted from her rented house near Kochi while her parents were away at work. Tragically, her lifeless body was found in a garbage yard the next day. A migrant worker from Assam was taken into custody as the suspect behind the abduction

The lifeless body of a five-year-old girl was tragically discovered in a garbage yard, almost a day after she was abducted from her family's rented house in Aluva, near Kochi. The incident took place while her parents were away at work. The authorities have taken a migrant worker from Assam into custody, suspecting him of being responsible for the abduction. The victim was the daughter of Ramdhar Tiwari, hailing from Bishambharpur in Bihar's Pashchim Champaran district. She was just a Class 1 student at a local school, and her family resided in a rented apartment within the Choornikara Panchayat.

The distressing events unfolded when her parents returned from work at 3 pm on Friday and realized that their child was missing. They immediately filed a complaint at 7 pm, and an FIR was registered around 8 pm.

The investigation took a significant turn as CCTV footage from the vicinity showed the young girl with a man named Asfaq. Consequently, the Bihar native was apprehended and questioned at Aluva East Police Station. The footage also revealed that the accused and the child boarded a KSRTC bus together.

Later that night, the police managed to locate Asfaq, but he was in an intoxicated state, rendering him uncooperative at the time. However, on the following day, he confessed to the heinous crime.

The heart-wrenching discovery of the 5-year-old's lifeless body was made by labourers cleaning the Aluva market premises, who came across a sack in an abandoned location. Swiftly informing the police, they uncovered the little girl's body inside the sack, adding a grim resolution to the devastating ordeal.

'I apologize to my daughter'

The incident has left the conscience of Kerala reeling. Kerala Police came forward with a Facebook post sharing the pain of not finding the missing girl alive. The Kerala Police wrote on Facebook that 'I apologize to my daughter'. In a Facebook post, the Kerala Police stated that our efforts to bring the 5-year-old girl alive to her parents failed and the suspect who kidnapped the child was arrested.

Ministers and others have expressed their shock and grief over the tragic murder of the five-year-old girl. Minister P Rajeev said that the murder was a tragic incident. Minister Veena George said that it is a very painful incident. The hope was to get the child back. The minister added that strong action will be taken against the crime.

Meanwhile, DIG Srinivas said that the child had injuries on his body. The police also stated that the accused Asfaq Alam confessed to the crime. It was said that the child was handed over to someone else to mislead the investigation. It will be investigated whether more people are actually involved. The SP told the media that the reason behind the killing is still unclear.