Aishwarya Rai net worth: Know about her assets, income, and more

Entertainment
In 1994, Aishwarya Rai won the Miss World pageant, gaining immense fame and inspiring countless young women with her iconic images from the event.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth is approximately Rs 850 crore, positioning her among the wealthiest actresses in the Indian film industry.
She reportedly charges Rs 10-12 crore per film and Rs 6-7 crore for brand endorsements, showcasing her significant market value.
Aishwarya endorses prestigious brands like L’Oreal and Longines, along with many others such as Coca-Cola, Lakmé, and Kalyan Jewellers, enhancing her brand portfolio.
The couple owns a villa in Dubai’s Sanctuary Falls valued at Rs 16 crore, alongside a luxury apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 20 crore.
Aishwarya boasts an impressive car collection, including a Rolls Royce Ghost, Audi A8L, and Mercedes-Benz S500, reflecting her luxurious lifestyle.