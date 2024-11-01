Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai net worth: Know about her assets, income, and more

Image credits: instagram

Miss World Win

In 1994, Aishwarya Rai won the Miss World pageant, gaining immense fame and inspiring countless young women with her iconic images from the event.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Net Worth

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth is approximately Rs 850 crore, positioning her among the wealthiest actresses in the Indian film industry.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Film Fees

She reportedly charges Rs 10-12 crore per film and Rs 6-7 crore for brand endorsements, showcasing her significant market value.

 

Image credits: instagram

Brand Endorsements

Aishwarya endorses prestigious brands like L’Oreal and Longines, along with many others such as Coca-Cola, Lakmé, and Kalyan Jewellers, enhancing her brand portfolio.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Property Ownership

The couple owns a villa in Dubai’s Sanctuary Falls valued at Rs 16 crore, alongside a luxury apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 20 crore.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Car Collection

Aishwarya boasts an impressive car collection, including a Rolls Royce Ghost, Audi A8L, and Mercedes-Benz S500, reflecting her luxurious lifestyle.

Image credits: instagram
