Kerala: Orthodox church takes disciplinary action against priest who exhibited nudity in train

Kasaragod: The Orthodox Church has taken disciplinary action against the priest who exhibited nudity in the movie train. The accused has been identified as Father Jejis. He was arrested by the Kasaragod Railway police. The church has suspended him from all his duties following the incident.

The incident took place in Chennai Egmore Express train that left Mangalore station at 8 am on Saturday. When the train left Kanhangad railway station, he sexually assaulted a woman by showing his nudity.

During the journey, the woman was accompanied by her husband in another compartment. When the incident was brought to the attention of her husband, the accused who tried to escape was arrested and handed over to the Kannur Railway Police. He was later handed over to the Kasaragod Railway Police.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested for sexually assaulting children at LP school in Kollam. The police have arrested Kumarapilla on the complaint of 5 children. The main victims are the children who come to school at 8:30 in the morning before the teachers arrive.

The police registered a case, involving POCSO, and gathered statements from children's homes. Amid investigations, Kumarapilla, the accused, sought treatment for alleged chest pain at a private hospital in Anchal. With a rise in cases, the Punalur DYSP took over the case and apprehended the accused from the hospital. The police said they would investigate whether more children had been sexually assaulted. The accused was produced in court and remanded.

