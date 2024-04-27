Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala nurse found dead under mysterious circumstances in Chennai Central Railway Station; probe underway

    She was found sitting on the ground with a shawl tied around her neck to a bed in the high-security area in Chennai Central Railway Station. The money was found scattered around the bed, however, no phone or identification documents were found nearby. 

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

    Chennai: A woman was found dead at Chennai Central Railway Station on Thursday( April 25). As per the latest reports, the woman was identified as Reshma( 24), a native of Palakkad. She was working as a nurse at a prominent private hospital in Coimbatore. Her body was found in the security area of the Central Railway Station.

    Reshma has been living in Coimbatore and working as a nurse for the past few years. Following a dispute with her husband, she moved back with her parents. Her mother passed away last month.

    The authorities found her body while conducting a search related to a missing report. She was found sitting on the ground with a shawl tied around her neck to a bed in the restricted-access room. The money was found scattered around the bed, however, no phone or identification documents were found nearby. 

    Meanwhile, on the day of the incident, the police found the CCTV footage of Reshma walking towards the high-security area of the railway station with a water bottle in her hand. Notably, there was no one accompanying her or immediately following her when she arrived at the railway station. However, authorities have been unable to provide a precise explanation as to how Reshma gained access to the secure zone.

    The police has started an investigation into the matter and is currently underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.
     

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
