Kerala News LIVE: Woman dies after giving birth to child; Family alleges medical negligence

9.40 AM: Businessman commits suicide after bank's intimidation

A businessman identified as Binu K C (50) committed suicide on Monday afternoon in Kottayam. The family told Asianet News that Binu committed suicide because of threats from a Karnataka Bank employee. Binu's daughter said that the bank employee repeatedly entered the shop and threatened him with the default of two months' dues.

9.30 AM: Woman dies after giving birth to child; Family alleges medical negligence

A woman identified as Rajitha died after giving birth to a child at Alappuzha Women's and Child Hospital. She was 34. The relatives of the woman lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the cause of the woman's death was medical malpractice. She died on Monday afternoon while undergoing treatment at Vandanam Medical College. After her C-section surgery on September 21, the doctors suggested that Rajitha, who was in critical condition, should be shifted to the medical college.

9:10 AM: One more case of online scam reported in Pathanamthitta

A new online loan scam case has emerged in Pathanamthitta. S. Anil Kumar, hailing from Thukalassery, filed a complaint. Kumar took loans from an online app multiple times and struggled to repay them. In response, the scammers shared the morphed picture of him on social media.

8:52 AM: Regional meetings chaired by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will begin today

Kerala will hold regional review meetings across the state starting from today (Sep 26) in Thiruvananthapuram. The meetings will be chaired by the chief minister and other ministers. The first meeting will be held at the Jimmy George Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Officials from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta districts will participate in this meeting.

8.20 AM: Five killed in auto-bus collision at Kasaragod

In a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a school bus in Kasaragod's Badiadka grama panchayat on Monday evening, all four of the female passengers and the driver died instantly.

