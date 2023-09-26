Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Woman dies after giving birth to child; Family alleges medical negligence

    Kerala News LIVE: Woman dies after giving birth to child; Family alleges medical negligence

    Kerala news live september 26 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 8:17 AM IST

    9.40 AM: Businessman commits suicide after bank's intimidation

    A businessman identified as Binu K C (50) committed suicide on Monday afternoon in Kottayam. The family told Asianet News that Binu committed suicide because of threats from a Karnataka Bank employee. Binu's daughter said that the bank employee repeatedly entered the shop and threatened him with the default of two months' dues.

    9.30 AM: Woman dies after giving birth to child; Family alleges medical negligence

    A woman identified as Rajitha died after giving birth to a child at Alappuzha Women's and Child Hospital. She was 34.  The relatives of the woman lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the cause of the woman's death was medical malpractice. She died on Monday afternoon while undergoing treatment at Vandanam Medical College. After her C-section surgery on September 21, the doctors suggested that Rajitha, who was in critical condition, should be shifted to the medical college.

    9:10 AM: One more case of online scam reported in Pathanamthitta

    A new online loan scam case has emerged in Pathanamthitta. S. Anil Kumar, hailing from Thukalassery, filed a complaint. Kumar took loans from an online app multiple times and struggled to repay them. In response, the scammers shared the morphed picture of him on social media.

    8:52 AM:  Regional meetings chaired by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will begin today

    Kerala will hold regional review meetings across the state starting from today (Sep 26) in Thiruvananthapuram. The meetings will be chaired by the chief minister and other ministers. The first meeting will be held at the Jimmy George Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Officials from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta districts will participate in this meeting.

    8.20 AM: Five killed in auto-bus collision at Kasaragod

    In a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a school bus in Kasaragod's Badiadka grama panchayat on Monday evening, all four of the female passengers and the driver died instantly.
     

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: International parking scheme to be implemented in Kozhikode beach rkn

    Kerala: International parking scheme to be implemented in Kozhikode beach

    Army man assaulted by mob in Kerala's Kollam; BJP slams ruling Pinarayi Vijayan's govt anr

    Army man assaulted by mob in Kerala's Kollam; BJP slams ruling Pinarayi Vijayan's govt

    Bengaluru bandh over Cauvery water dispute set to hit normal life today vkp

    Bengaluru bandh over Cauvery water dispute hits normal life today

    Explainer Decoding factors behind AIADMK 'breaking all ties' with BJP-led NDA ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls snt

    Explainer: Decoding factors behind AIADMK 'breaking all ties' with BJP-led NDA ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

    Breaking barriers: Deaf and mute lawyer advocates case through sign language in Supreme Court AJR

    Breaking barriers: Deaf and mute lawyer advocates case through sign language in Supreme Court

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: International parking scheme to be implemented in Kozhikode beach rkn

    Kerala: International parking scheme to be implemented in Kozhikode beach

    The Archies: Zoya Akhtar on what to expect from Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's debut ATG

    The Archies: Zoya Akhtar on what to expect from Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's debut

    Be careful of this kind of message on your phone! Here's what you have to do rkn

    Be careful of this kind of message on your phone! Here's what you have to do

    India Canada row Lankan Minister Ali Sabry backs New Delhi says Terrorists found safe haven in Canada gcw

    India-Canada row: Lankan Minister backs New Delhi, says 'Terrorists found safe haven in Canada'

    Chithha REVIEW: Is Siddharth's latest film worth watching? Read THIS now RBA

    Chithha REVIEW: Is Siddharth's latest film worth watching? Read THIS now

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon