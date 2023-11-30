Kerala News LIVE:  Nava Kerala Sadas: Palakkad's Nalleppilly panchayat secretary orders teachers to participate

9.50 AM: Nava Kerala Sadas: Palakkad's Nalleppilly panchayat secretary orders teachers to participate in CM's event

The Nalleppilly Panchayat secretary has directed school teachers to participate in Nava Kerala Sadas in large numbers. All the teachers of the schools of the panchayat have been instructed to participate in the 'Vilambara Jatha' this afternoon. At the same time, as the incident became controversial, the officials explained that it is suggested to participate in the program which will be held at 4 pm.

9.40 AM: Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95 full prize structure announced; Check

9.10 AM: Kerala police beefs up security at Sabarimala shrine

Police have increased security at dangerous places in Sabarimala. Steps are being taken to avoid congestion in the wake of the CUSAT tragedy. Around 1500 security personnel including police and various army personnel are present. The police service evaluates the accurate numbers of pilgrims going up from Pampa, those who return after darshan, and those who stay back in Sannidhanam. Strict security arrangements have also been made at each location.

8:45 AM: Former sports star dies in bike accident in Kollam

A former sports star Omkar Nath lost his life in a car accident on the national highway in Punalur, Kollam. A native of Tolikode, Omkar Nath (25), met with an unfortunate accident on the Kollam-Tirumangalam highway near Punalur and Wallakode church. The incident unfolded when Omkar Nath, a national medalist and former MA college athlete, was riding his bike. Tragically, the bike lost control, leading to a collision with a tree.

8:15 AM: CPI Leadership meeting will be held today

The Communist Party of India's crucial leadership meeting will be held today. The state executive will take a further decision on Kanam Rajendran's request to take leave from the post of state secretary due to ill health. The excitement of the executive meeting is about who will replace Kanam to lead the party.

8.11 AM: Leopard dies hours after rescuing from well in Kannur

The leopard that was pulled out of a well at Peringathur here on Wednesday died a few hours later. After being sedated for several hours, the large cat was discovered to be physically feeble. Internal bleeding may have contributed to the death even though there was no visible wound.

8.06 AM: Surge in COVID cases; Kerala Health Department issues warning

In the wake of a slight increase in the number of COVID cases in the state, the general instructions of the health department to the districts. It is suggested that those seeking treatment with COVID-19 symptoms should be tested. This month reported a slight increase in daily cases over last month. About 20 to 30 COVID cases were reported these days. The number of people requiring hospitalization has also increased slightly.

8.00 AM: Three missing students from Thiruvananthapuram found safe in Kanyakumari

Three students who went missing from Kerala's capital on Wednesday, have been located in Kanyakumari. They were able to trace with the help of mobile phone locations. All three are students of Vattapara LMS School. The Vattapara police started an investigation when the students who went to school did not return late at night.