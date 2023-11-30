Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95: Check full prize structure, date, time and more

Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95: The Kerala Lottery will announce the results of BR-95 on January 24, 2024 and the first prize winner will get a whopping Rs 20 crore.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery for the occasion of Christmas and New Year. Last year, the first prize was Rs 16 crore, however, this year it has been increased to Rs 20 crore. The second prize is Rs 1 crore each for 20 winners. The ticket agent of the first prize-winning ticket will get Rs 2 crore while agents of the second prize-winning tickets together will get Rs 2 crore. A total of 40 lakh tickets will be printed for sale.

This is thee first time the Lottery Department has raised the first prize amount to Rs 20 crore.

Draw Date: 24 January 2024

Draw Time: 2 pm

Ticket Prize: Rs 400

Asianet Newsable will be updating LIVE Results on January 24, 2024.

Let's check out the prize structure of Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95:

1st Prize: Rs 20 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore (20 winners)

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh

5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

6th Prize: Rs 5000

7th Prize: Rs 2000

8th Prize: Rs 1000

9th Prize: Rs 500

10th Prize: Rs 400

Kerala Lottery Results Christmas New Year Bumper BR -95 draw will be held on 24.01.2024 at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The Lottery Department informed that special incentives of Rs 35,000 will be given to the agents who sell the most tickets and Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 to the second and third highest purchasers respectively.