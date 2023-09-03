Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Five-member gang assaults SI during patrolling in Kasaragod

    Kerala News LIVE: Five-member gang assaults SI during patrolling in Kasaragod

    Kerala News LIVE 3 september 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 8:12 AM IST

    9.45 AM: Five-member gang assaults SI during patrolling in Kasaragod

    A cop was beaten by a five-member gang in Kasaragod during patrolling on Sunday morning. The gang assaulted SI Anoop and fractured his right arm. The SI has identified two people who beat him up.

    9.15 AM: Kerala Governor, CM congratulates ISRO on successful launch of Aditya-L1

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday congratulated ISRO and the scientists on the successful launch of Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission. "Hearty congratulations to team @isro on the successful launch of India's first solar mission, #AdityaL1 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The launch affirms India's rising capability in Space Science," Khan posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). 

    "India marks another momentous achievement in space research as #AdityaL1 sets off on its mission to explore the secrets of the Sun and its atmosphere. Hats off to @isro and the incredible team that made this possible. Together, we reach for the stars!," CM Vijayan posted on X, formerly Twitter.

    9.00 AM: Week-long Onam celebrations conclude in Thiruvananthapuram with much zeal

    The Kerala Tourism Department's weeklong Onam celebrations came to an end on Saturday with a vibrant cultural spectacle in the state capital. According to Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, the government has planned a project to develop the historic Kanakakunnu Palace that will cost Rs 6 crore. The project will involve the construction of a museum and an auditorium at Kanakakunnu, according to Riyas, who made the announcement during the closing ceremony of the festivities at Nishagandhi Auditorium. Srimulam Thirunal, the former king of Travancore, was in power from 1885 to 1924, when the Kanakakunnu Palace was constructed.

    8.30 AM: Aranmula boat race: Edasserimala, Edakkulam snake boats clinch trophies

    On Saturday, Pampa's Aranmula hosted the yearly Uthrattathi Vallamkali snake boat race with the usual zeal and joy. The Edasserimala and Edakkulam villages' snake boats, or palliyodams, took home the Mannam trophies for the "A" and "B" categories, respectively. The Devaswom Board's trophy and monetary prize were also awarded to the victors.

    8.20 AM: Puthuppally bypoll: Public campaigning to end today at 6 pm

    Puthuppally's high-stakes election campaign will end at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The byelection will be held on September 5 (Tuesday). All campaigning and election-related activities on Monday will be suspended during the pre-election silent period. The Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Indian National Congress (INC), and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will all assemble in Pampady in the evening with roadshows, bringing the campaigning to an excited pitch on Sunday.

    8.12 AM: Heavy rain to lash Kerala; Yellow alert in three districts

    Kerala will receive heavy rainfall in the coming days. Meanwhile, the IMD has sounded a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha districts today. The existence of cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal, the potential for the creation of cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal, the persistence of cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area, and another over the north interior of Tamil Nadu have all been cited as causes for the increased rainfall.

    Last Updated Sep 3, 2023, 9:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Great People's Forest and how it aligns with India's G20 Theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future

    'Great People's Forest' and how it aligns with India’s G20 theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in two districts rain updates in Kerala anr

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in two districts; Check details

    Udhayanidhi Stalin courts controversy, says 'Sanatana Dharma is like malaria, dengue; should be eradicated' WATCH

    Udhayanidhi Stalin courts controversy, says 'Sanatana Dharma is like malaria, dengue; should be eradicated'

    Balasore train accident: CBI files chargesheet against three arrested railway officials; check details AJR

    Balasore train accident: CBI files chargesheet against three arrested railway officials; check details

    Initiatives taken to make feature phones UPI compatible: RBI chief Shaktikanta Das AJR

    Initiatives taken to make feature phones UPI compatible: RBI chief Shaktikanta Das

    Recent Stories

    Photos Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and more at Gadar 2 Success Party RBA

    (Photos) Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and more at Gadar 2 Success Party

    Great People's Forest and how it aligns with India's G20 Theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future

    'Great People's Forest' and how it aligns with India’s G20 theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in two districts rain updates in Kerala anr

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in two districts; Check details

    Gautam Gambhir slams banter between India, Pakistan cricketers after Asia Cup 2023 match washout

    'Keep friendship outside...' Gambhir slams banter between India, Pak players after Asia Cup 2023 match washout

    Stimulating brain to stress reduction: 7 benefits of a hearty laugh ATG EAI

    Stimulating brain to stress reduction: 7 benefits of a hearty laugh

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon