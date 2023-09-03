Kerala News LIVE: Five-member gang assaults SI during patrolling in Kasaragod

9.45 AM: Five-member gang assaults SI during patrolling in Kasaragod

A cop was beaten by a five-member gang in Kasaragod during patrolling on Sunday morning. The gang assaulted SI Anoop and fractured his right arm. The SI has identified two people who beat him up.

9.15 AM: Kerala Governor, CM congratulates ISRO on successful launch of Aditya-L1

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday congratulated ISRO and the scientists on the successful launch of Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission. "Hearty congratulations to team @isro on the successful launch of India's first solar mission, #AdityaL1 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The launch affirms India's rising capability in Space Science," Khan posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"India marks another momentous achievement in space research as #AdityaL1 sets off on its mission to explore the secrets of the Sun and its atmosphere. Hats off to @isro and the incredible team that made this possible. Together, we reach for the stars!," CM Vijayan posted on X, formerly Twitter.

9.00 AM: Week-long Onam celebrations conclude in Thiruvananthapuram with much zeal

The Kerala Tourism Department's weeklong Onam celebrations came to an end on Saturday with a vibrant cultural spectacle in the state capital. According to Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, the government has planned a project to develop the historic Kanakakunnu Palace that will cost Rs 6 crore. The project will involve the construction of a museum and an auditorium at Kanakakunnu, according to Riyas, who made the announcement during the closing ceremony of the festivities at Nishagandhi Auditorium. Srimulam Thirunal, the former king of Travancore, was in power from 1885 to 1924, when the Kanakakunnu Palace was constructed.

8.30 AM: Aranmula boat race: Edasserimala, Edakkulam snake boats clinch trophies

On Saturday, Pampa's Aranmula hosted the yearly Uthrattathi Vallamkali snake boat race with the usual zeal and joy. The Edasserimala and Edakkulam villages' snake boats, or palliyodams, took home the Mannam trophies for the "A" and "B" categories, respectively. The Devaswom Board's trophy and monetary prize were also awarded to the victors.

8.20 AM: Puthuppally bypoll: Public campaigning to end today at 6 pm

Puthuppally's high-stakes election campaign will end at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The byelection will be held on September 5 (Tuesday). All campaigning and election-related activities on Monday will be suspended during the pre-election silent period. The Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Indian National Congress (INC), and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will all assemble in Pampady in the evening with roadshows, bringing the campaigning to an excited pitch on Sunday.

8.12 AM: Heavy rain to lash Kerala; Yellow alert in three districts

Kerala will receive heavy rainfall in the coming days. Meanwhile, the IMD has sounded a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha districts today. The existence of cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal, the potential for the creation of cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal, the persistence of cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area, and another over the north interior of Tamil Nadu have all been cited as causes for the increased rainfall.