Kerala News LIVE: Old govt school building in Kottayam demolished allegedly for Nava Kerala Sadas venue

9.15 AM: Gold prices create new record; one sovereign now costs Rs 46,480

The gold prices have created a new record today. A gram of gold costs Rs 5810 and one sovereign (pavan) Rs 46,480. Rs 600 was surged for a pavan today and Rs 75 for a gram of gold.

8.45 AM: Kerala MLA sparks controversy; inaugurates roads that Rahul Gandhi was supposed to

The action of PV Anwar MLA who inaugurated the roads which Rahul Gandhi MP was supposed to inaugurate today has stirred controversy. Anwar inaugurated the roads on Tuesday. MLA inaugurated the construction of PMGSY roads in Nilambur. Congress accused PV Anvar's action of political bankruptcy. The criticism is that the inauguration of the MLA violated the instructions of the Union Ministry of Rural Development. The circular of the Union Ministry of Rural Development says that MPs should inaugurate PMGSY roads.

Read More: Kerala MLA sparks controversy; inaugurates roads that Rahul Gandhi was supposed to

8:26 AM: SC to hear the petition filed by state government against governor today

The Supreme Court will hear the petition filed by the state government against the governor today. On behalf of the Governor, the Additional Chief Secretary will inform the court that the eight pending bills have been decided. The Governor sent seven bills to the President yesterday.

8.15 AM: 21-year-old woman dies after bikes collide in Aluva

A 21-year-old woman died after two bikes collided in Aluva on Wednesday morning. The deceased is Liya Jiji, a native of Melur, Thrissur. The person who rode the bike, the deceased was travelling in, sustained severe injuries.

8.10 AM: Old govt school building in Kottayam demolished allegedly for Nava Kerala Sadas venue

The old building of Ponkunnam Govt Higher Secondary School in Kottayam, which will be the venue for Kerala cabinet's Nava Kerala Sadas was demolished. The old structure was demolished to erect a pandal for the public outreach programme. However, the district panchayat explained that the building, which had been lying unused and unfit for years, was demolished and it had nothing to do with the Nava Kerala Sadas.