Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala News LIVE: Old govt school building in Kottayam demolished allegedly for Nava Kerala Sadas venue

    Kerala News LIVE: Old govt school building in Kottayam demolished allegedly for Nava Kerala Sadas venue

    Kerala news live 29 November 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 8:10 AM IST

    9.15 AM: Gold prices create new record; one sovereign now costs Rs 46,480

    The gold prices have created a new record today. A gram of gold costs Rs 5810 and one sovereign (pavan) Rs 46,480. Rs 600 was surged for a pavan today and Rs 75 for a gram of gold. 

    8.45 AM: Kerala MLA sparks controversy; inaugurates roads that Rahul Gandhi was supposed to

    The action of PV Anwar MLA who inaugurated the roads which Rahul Gandhi MP was supposed to inaugurate today has stirred controversy. Anwar inaugurated the roads on Tuesday. MLA inaugurated the construction of PMGSY roads in Nilambur. Congress accused PV Anvar's action of political bankruptcy. The criticism is that the inauguration of the MLA violated the instructions of the Union Ministry of Rural Development. The circular of the Union Ministry of Rural Development says that MPs should inaugurate PMGSY roads.

    Read More: Kerala MLA sparks controversy; inaugurates roads that Rahul Gandhi was supposed to

    8:26 AM: SC to hear the petition filed by state government against governor today

    The Supreme Court will hear the petition filed by the state government against the governor today. On behalf of the Governor, the Additional Chief Secretary will inform the court that the eight pending bills have been decided. The Governor sent seven bills to the President yesterday.

    8.15 AM: 21-year-old woman dies after bikes collide in Aluva

    A 21-year-old woman died after two bikes collided in Aluva on Wednesday morning. The deceased is Liya Jiji, a native of Melur, Thrissur. The person who rode the bike, the deceased was travelling in, sustained severe injuries.

    8.10 AM: Old govt school building in Kottayam demolished allegedly for Nava Kerala Sadas venue

    The old building of Ponkunnam Govt Higher Secondary School in Kottayam, which will be the venue for Kerala cabinet's Nava Kerala Sadas was demolished. The old structure was demolished to erect a pandal for the public outreach programme. However, the district panchayat explained that the building, which had been lying unused and unfit for years, was demolished and it had nothing to do with the Nava Kerala Sadas.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 9:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala MLA sparks controversy; inaugurates roads that Rahul Gandhi was supposed to anr

    Kerala MLA sparks controversy; inaugurates roads that Rahul Gandhi was supposed to

    Abigail kidnapping case: Police release sketch of female suspect; search intensifies rkn

    Abigail kidnapping case: Police release sketch of female suspect; search intensifies

    Every one has right to challenge govt's decision and go to court: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Every one has right to challenge govt’s decision and go to court: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    CUSAT Stampede: Health condition of two critically injured students stable rkn

    CUSAT Stampede: Health condition of two critically injured students stable

    17 days, 41 workers rescued: Deciphering the lessons learnt from the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    17 days, 41 workers rescued: Deciphering the lessons learnt from the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Recent Stories

    Deepika Padukone serves major winter fashion goals at Mumbai airport [PICTURES] ATG

    Deepika Padukone serves major winter fashion goals at Mumbai airport [PICTURES]

    Cheap cars, supersonic jets and power plants: How Saudi Arabia is keeping the world 'hooked' on oil snt

    Cheap cars, supersonic jets and power plants: How Saudi Arabia is keeping the world 'hooked' on oil

    Kerala MLA sparks controversy; inaugurates roads that Rahul Gandhi was supposed to anr

    Kerala MLA sparks controversy; inaugurates roads that Rahul Gandhi was supposed to

    Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram recall their first meet; looks forward to the cultural amalgamation ATG

    Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram recall their first meet; looks forward to the cultural amalgamation

    Who was Charlie Munger, the 'Titan of Business' who passed into the ages?

    Who was Charlie Munger, the 'Titan of Business' and partner of Warren Buffett who died at the age of 99

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon