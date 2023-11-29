Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala MLA sparks controversy; inaugurates roads that Rahul Gandhi was supposed to

    The MPs are supposed to inaugurate roads being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY. However, MLA PV Anvar allegedly violated this rule. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was slated to inaugurate it this evening in Nilambur.

    Kerala MLA sparks controversy; inaugurates roads that Rahul Gandhi was supposed to anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 9:32 AM IST

    Malappuram: LDF MLA P V Anvar has sparked controversy after he inaugurated the roads that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was supposed to inaugurate this evening. He inaugurated the roads on Tuesday (Nov 28). MLA inaugurated the construction of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) roads in Nilambur.

    Congress accused PV Anvar's action of political bankruptcy. The criticism is that the inauguration of the MLA violated the instructions of the Union Ministry of Rural Development. The circular of the Union Ministry of Rural Development says that MPs should inaugurate PMGSY roads.

    Rahul Gandhi, MP, will arrive in Wayanad on a three-day visit on Wednesday. He will take part in a number of activities in the three districts that make up the Wayanad parliamentary constituency—Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram—during his visit. He will also be attending a number of events in Kochi, Kannur, and Kozhikode. Rahul Gandhi will participate in a book launch ceremony in Kozhikode that includes the speeches of the late P Seethi Haji. On Wednesday, he will also participate in a number of events in Nilambur.
      

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 9:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Abigail kidnapping case: Police release sketch of female suspect; search intensifies rkn

    Abigail kidnapping case: Police release sketch of female suspect; search intensifies

    Every one has right to challenge govt's decision and go to court: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Every one has right to challenge govt’s decision and go to court: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    CUSAT Stampede: Health condition of two critically injured students stable rkn

    CUSAT Stampede: Health condition of two critically injured students stable

    17 days, 41 workers rescued: Deciphering the lessons learnt from the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    17 days, 41 workers rescued: Deciphering the lessons learnt from the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Kerala news live 29 November 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Old govt school building in Kottayam demolished allegedly for Nava Kerala Sadas venue

    Recent Stories

    Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram recall their first meet; looks forward to the cultural amalgamation ATG

    Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram recall their first meet; looks forward to the cultural amalgamation

    Who was Charlie Munger, the 'Titan of Business' who passed into the ages?

    Who was Charlie Munger, the 'Titan of Business' who passed into the ages?

    Abigail kidnapping case: Police release sketch of female suspect; search intensifies rkn

    Abigail kidnapping case: Police release sketch of female suspect; search intensifies

    Every one has right to challenge govt's decision and go to court: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Every one has right to challenge govt’s decision and go to court: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Rahul Dravid nears contract extension with BCCI amidst South Africa tour plans and IPL franchise offers osf

    Rahul Dravid nears contract extension with BCCI amidst South Africa tour plans and IPL franchise offers

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon