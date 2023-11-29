Kerala MLA sparks controversy; inaugurates roads that Rahul Gandhi was supposed to

The MPs are supposed to inaugurate roads being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY. However, MLA PV Anvar allegedly violated this rule. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was slated to inaugurate it this evening in Nilambur.

Malappuram: LDF MLA P V Anvar has sparked controversy after he inaugurated the roads that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was supposed to inaugurate this evening. He inaugurated the roads on Tuesday (Nov 28). MLA inaugurated the construction of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) roads in Nilambur.

Congress accused PV Anvar's action of political bankruptcy. The criticism is that the inauguration of the MLA violated the instructions of the Union Ministry of Rural Development. The circular of the Union Ministry of Rural Development says that MPs should inaugurate PMGSY roads.

Rahul Gandhi, MP, will arrive in Wayanad on a three-day visit on Wednesday. He will take part in a number of activities in the three districts that make up the Wayanad parliamentary constituency—Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram—during his visit. He will also be attending a number of events in Kochi, Kannur, and Kozhikode. Rahul Gandhi will participate in a book launch ceremony in Kozhikode that includes the speeches of the late P Seethi Haji. On Wednesday, he will also participate in a number of events in Nilambur.

