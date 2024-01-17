Kerala News LIVE: PM Modi arrives at Thriparayar Sree Rama Swami Temple

Kerala News LIVE: PM Modi after attending the wedding of Suresh Gopi's daughter, has now arrived at the Thriprayar temple.

10.25 AM: PM Modi arrives at Thriparayar Sree Rama Swami Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Thriparayar Sree Rama Swami temple after attending Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding in Guruvayur.

10.15 AM: Narrow escape for KSRTC bus after skidding in Idukki

A KSRTC bus lost control and skidded off the road near Peerumedu Karadikuzhi Ayyappa College. The bus, which was going from Kumali to Kollam, met with an accident around 5 am. A big accident was avoided as the vehicle hit the big barrier and did not roll down. The bus met with an accident on the Kotarakkara Dindigul National Highway near the 56th mile near Peerumedu Karadikuzhi.

9.40 AM: PM Modi attends wedding of Suresh Gopi's daughter at Guruvayur temple; extends wishes to couple

9.30 AM: PM Modi to soon arrive at Thriprayar Temple

9.00 AM: PM Modi offers Thulabharam at Guruvayur temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Guruvayur temple to attend the wedding of actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi's daughter. The sculpture of Guruvayurappan was dedicated to the temple by him. PM Modi also offered Thulabharam of lotus buds at the temple.

Read More: PM Modi offers prayers in Guruvayur Temple (WATCH)

8.50 AM: Malayalam stars arrive at Guruvayur temple to attend Bhagya Suresh's wedding

Malayalam stars Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep and Khushboo Sundar arrived at the Guruvayur temple to attend Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya Suresh's wedding. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also present to attend the wedding.

8:44 am: PM Modi at Guruvayur temple to attend Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Guruvayur temple to attend the wedding of Suresh Gopi's daughter. Following the wedding ceremony, the Prime Minister is expected to reach the Triprayar temple at 10:10 am. Afterward, he is scheduled to return to Kochi at noon.

7.50 AM: PM Modi to dedicate projects worth Rs 4000 crore in Kochi

PM Modi will dedicate the Cochin Shipyard Ltd. international vessel repair centre and a new dry dock on Kochi's Willingdon Island to the country. He will then speak at a party meeting at Marine Drive here at 11 a.m. to approximately 6,000 in-charges of "shakti kendras," each comprising two to three booth-level areas. He will arrive back in Delhi by evening.

7.44 AM: PM Modi to visit Triprayar Sree Rama Swami temple

The Prime Minister will also offer prayers at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami Temple in Thrissur district before returning to Kochi. He will land at the specially arranged helipad on the ground of Valappad High School and will proceed to East Tipu Sultan Road accompanied by a convoy. Police will erect barricades on the school grounds, both sides of East Tipu Sulthan Road, the West Nada of the temple and the compound wall of the temple. The Prime Minister will be in the temple from 10.10 am to 11.10 am.

7.42 AM: Holiday for educational institutions in vicinity of Guruvayur ahead of PM Modi's visit

A holiday has been declared for educational institutions including professional colleges in the areas of Guruvayur, Kandanassery and Choondika in light of the PM's visit. However, this does not apply to public examinations. Strict restrictions will be enforced till 9 am.

7.39 AM: PM Modi to attend Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding today in Guruvayur

Prime Minister will leave for Guruvayur today and offer prayers at the famous Lord Krishna temple before attending the marriage of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter. The wedding ceremony of the actor's daughter Bhagya Suresh is expected to take place at 8.45 am. The temple authorities have changed the date of the marriage ceremonies scheduled for January 17 in light of the Prime Minister's visit to Guruvayur. Some marriage ceremonies will take place between 5 and 6 am, while the others will take place after 9.30 am.