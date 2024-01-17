'At divine Guruvayur temple, my kids tied the knot...' Suresh Gopi drops wedding pics of daughter, PM Modi

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya Suresh entered wedlock with Sreyas Mohan, a businessman hailing from Mavelikkara on Wednesday (Jan 17) at Guruvayur temple. The wedding was also graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thrissur: The Keralites have been longing for the wedding of former MP and actor Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya Suresh. One of the prime reasons was the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bhagya Suresh got married to Sreyas Mohan, a businessman at the Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple on Wednesday (Jan 17) morning.

Hours after the wedding, Suresh Gopi dropped pictures from the occasion which was graced by PM Modi. Sharing the beautiful pictures, the veteran actor wrote, "At the divine Guruvayur Temple, my lovely kids tied the knot, with the esteemed presence of our Honourable PM Narendra Modi ji. Kindly keep Bhagya and Sreyas in your prayers."

Sreyas Mohan hails from Mavelikkara, Kerela, and is a businessman by profession. He is the son of Mohan and Sridevi. Bhagya is Suresh Gopi and Radhika Nair's elder daughter and is a graduate from the UBC Sauder School of Business, British Columbia.

As part of the ritual, PM Modi gave his blessings, sweets and presented garlands which the couple exchanged during their ceremony.

he Prime Minister reached the kalyana mandapam where the marriage took place and greeted the bride and groom. PM Modi spent almost 1 hour at the temple premises. Dressed in traditional Kerala attire, the Prime Minister also performed the Thulabharam ritual of lotus buds at the temple, spending about an hour in spiritual activities.