PM Modi offers prayers in Guruvayur Temple (WATCH)

PM Modi's two-day visit to Kerala included a spiritual visit to Guruvayur Temple, where he attended a wedding and offered prayers. The visit also involves inauguration of projects exceeding Rs 4,000 crore in Kochi, focusing on transforming India's ports, shipping, and waterways sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a spiritual stop at the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala's Thrissur district, offering prayers and attending the wedding of actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi's daughter. Dressed in traditional Kerala attire, the Prime Minister also performed the Thulabharam ritual of lotus buds at the temple, spending about an hour in spiritual activities.

Following the temple visit, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore in Kochi, focusing on transforming India's ports, shipping, and waterways sectors. Among the major projects to be inaugurated are the New Dry Dock (NDD) and the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), along with the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

The New Dry Dock, a flagship project built at a cost of Rs 1,799 crore, reflects India's engineering prowess and project management capabilities. This 310-meter-long stepped dry dock, one of the largest marine infrastructures in the region, is equipped with the latest technology for efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability. It is expected to play a crucial role in handling strategic assets, including future aircraft carriers, and contribute to skill development, employment, and the growth of ancillary industries.

The ISRF project, costing Rs 970 crore, is a unique facility on 42 acres at Willingdon Island, Kochi, featuring a ship lift system with a capacity of 6000T, workstations, and berths for multiple vessels simultaneously.

Additionally, the IndianOil's LPG Import Terminal at Puthuvypeen, Kochi, built at an investment of Rs 1,236 crore, is set to enhance India's energy infrastructure. With a storage capacity of 15400 MT, the terminal aims to provide logistical savings, reduce CO2 emissions, and contribute to the LPG distribution in Southern India.

Prime Minister Modi's visit also included a roadshow from Maharaja College ground to the government guest house. He was received by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, MoS V Muraleedharan, and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar at the Kochi airport upon his arrival on Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates on the project inaugurations and the Prime Minister's engagements during his visit to Kerala.