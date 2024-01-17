Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi attends wedding of Suresh Gopi's daughter at Guruvayur temple; extends wishes to couple

    PM Modi's two-day visit to Kerala included a visit to the Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur district, where he attended the wedding of Suresh Gopi's daughter and offered prayers.

    PM Modi attends wedding of Suresh Gopi's daughter at Guruvayur temple; extends wishes to couple
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

    Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the wedding of actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya Suresh. The Prime Minister reached the kalyana mandapam where the marriage took place and greeted the bride and groom. PM Modi spent almost 1 hour at the temple premises. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit the Thriprayar Sree Rama Swami temple. 

    Dressed in traditional Kerala attire, the Prime Minister also performed the Thulabharam ritual of lotus buds at the temple, spending about an hour in spiritual activities.

    PM Modi offers prayers in Guruvayur Temple (WATCH)

    Bhagya Suresh's groom is Shreyas Mohan, a businessman hailing from Mavelikkara. The couple got engaged in July, and their wedding has drawn a notable list of dignitaries. Actors like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dileep, and Khushbu were present during the 'tying the knot' ceremony.

     

    Following the temple visit, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore in Kochi, focusing on transforming India's ports, shipping, and waterways sectors. Among the major projects to be inaugurated are the New Dry Dock (NDD) and the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), along with the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

    Prime Minister Modi's visit also included a roadshow from Maharaja College ground to the government guest house in Kochi on Tuesday (Jan 16). He was received by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, MoS V Muraleedharan, and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar at the Kochi airport upon his arrival on Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates on the project inaugurations and the Prime Minister's engagements during his visit to Kerala.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 9:46 AM IST
