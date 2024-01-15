Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Holiday declared for six districts in Kerala today

    Kerala News LIVE: A holiday has been declared in six districts of the state on the occasion of Pongal and Makaravilakku on Monday (January 15).

    First Published Jan 15, 2024, 8:21 AM IST

    10:48 am: Man kills his mother for opposing to drink alcohol at home

    The son strangled his mother to death after objecting to drinking at home. Lalitha (60), wife of the late Mohanan, was killed. The police arrested his son Bineesh (29). Lalitha was bedridden at home after her left leg was amputated due to diabetes.

    10:30 am: Social activist Suraja S Nair found dead in washroom of train

    A woman from Kottayam Vaikom was found dead in the washroom of the train during the journey. Suraja S Nair, a native of Vaikom Arattukulangara, was found dead in the washroom of Alleppey Dhanbad Express this morning. Suraja was returning home after going to her sister's house in Odisha. 

    9:49 am: LDF to move Supreme Court against Governor for not signing Land Amendment Bill

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front will approach the Supreme Court against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for not signing the Land Amendment Bill. The LDF leadership in Idukki decided to hold a protest in front of the Raj Bhavan by erecting a hut. CPM district secretary CV Varghese said that people including MP Dean Kuriakose are opposing the law amendment by taking money from environmental organizations.
     

    9:25 am:  Holiday declared for six districts in Kerala today

    A holiday has been declared in six districts of the state on the occasion of Pongal and Makaravilakku on Monday (January 15). The holiday has been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad districts. As part of Pongal celebrations, the Southern Western Railway has announced special train services to manage the rush of passengers.

    8:55 am: Veteran music director K J Joy passes away

    The veteran music director KJ Joy passed away in Chennai. He has composed music for more than 200 films. He made his debut in 1975 with the film Love Letter. He is also a music director who is described as the first techno musician in Malayalam. He was the first to use the keyboard in South Indian cinema.

    8:42 am: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate Global Science Festival Kerala today

    The Global Science Festival Kerala will begin today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival.  The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) and Amuseum ArtScience are organizing the Global Science Festival Kerala (GSFK), which is scheduled to take place from January 15 to February 15 at the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park in Thonnakkal, Thiruvananthapuram.

    8:27 am: 7-year-old dies after hitting his head on an electric post while traveling in autorickshaw

    A seven-year-old boy met a tragic end after he stuck his head out of a running autorickshaw. The boy died after hitting his head on an electric post. Vaishnav, son of Deepu and Shanti Krishna, died.

    8:17 am: Makaravilakku 2024: Sabarimala ready to witness Makarajyoti today; preparations completed

    The Sabarimala Sannidhanam and its surroundings are ready for Makarajyoti darshan at Sabarimala today. The Thiruvabharana procession will reach Sannidhanam at 6 pm. Then worship the lamp and light the lamp at Ponnambalamedu. The devotees flock in and around Sannidhanam to see Makarajyoti.

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2024, 10:49 AM IST
