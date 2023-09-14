Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Nipah virus: Educational institutions to remain closed for 2 days in Kozhikode

    Kerala News LIVE: Nipah virus: Educational institutions to shut for 2 days in Kozhikode

    Kerala news live 14 september 2023 major highlights developments anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 8:10 AM IST

    10.15 AM: NIA puts up wanted posters of PFI members in Shoranur

    The Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders' wanted posters have been posted at Shoranur railway station by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a prohibited organisation. People who provide information on the fugitives will receive enormous rewards, according to the announcements. The informants' identities will be kept confidential.

    9.30 AM: ED to interrogate MLA A C Moideen again in Karuvannur bank fraud case

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will again question former minister and CPM MLA A C Moideen in the Karuvanur bank scam. ED has asked him to appear on September 19. According to reports, Moideen's asset-related documents were incomplete, and the agency has been requesting more information.

    8:45 AM: Nipah confirmed in a health worker in Kozhikode

    Kozhikode: A fifth case of Nipah virus infection has been confirmed, involving a healthcare worker in Kozhikode on Wednesday. Rajaram, the District Medical Officer of Kozhikode, reported that samples from two healthcare workers have been dispatched to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing.

    8.28 AM: Kerala State Film Awards 2022 distribution today

    The Kerala State Film Awards 2022 distribution will be held today at 6 pm in Nishagandhi Auditorium, Thiruvananthapuram. The awards will be presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. As many as 47 artists, including Mammootty, Kunchacko Boban, Alencier, Vincy Aloshious, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Mahesh Narayanan, M Jayachandran, Rafeeq Ahmed among others, will be presented the awards.

    8.17 AM: Nipah scare: BDS student admitted in Thiruvananthapuram tests negative

    In a relief for Thiruvananthapuram, the student who was under observation after showing symptoms of the Nipah virus has tested negative. The test was carried out at the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) in Thonnakkal. According to the authorities, the student’s condition is stable and was suffering from a normal fever only.

    8.10 AM: Nipah virus: Educational institutions to shut for 2 days in Kozhikode

    In the wake of the Nipah virus spread, the Kozhikode district collector has announced a two-day holiday for educational institutions (including anganwadis and madrassas), that is on Thursday and Friday. However, the university exams will be conducted as per the schedule.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 10:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre again rejects Kerala's request to borrow additional funds amid financial crisis anr

    Centre again rejects Kerala's request to borrow additional funds amid financial crisis

    Who is Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the Indian-origin leader chosen by mainly Chinese voters to be Singapore president

    Who is Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Indian-origin leader chosen by mainly Chinese voters to be Singapore president?

    Kerala: Man attempts suicide after setting son, family on fire in Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: Man attempts suicide after setting son, family on fire in Thrissur

    Hindi Diwas 2023: Hindi a unifying thread, will make other regional languages stronger, says HM Amit Shah

    Hindi Diwas 2023: Hindi a unifying thread, will make other regional languages stronger, says HM Amit Shah

    Hypocrisy at its finest BJP slams INDIA bloc over plans to boycott section of TV media

    'Hypocrisy at its finest...' BJP slams INDIA bloc over plans to boycott section of TV media

    Recent Stories

    cricket Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan's bold move; Fakhar Zaman dropped in surprising selection against Sri Lanka osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan's bold move; Fakhar Zaman dropped in surprising selection against Sri Lanka

    Centre again rejects Kerala's request to borrow additional funds amid financial crisis anr

    Centre again rejects Kerala's request to borrow additional funds amid financial crisis

    Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan to star with Sai Pallavi? Read details RBA

    Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan to star with Sai Pallavi? Read details

    WhatsApp Channels launched in India Check out how it works how to download more gcw

    WhatsApp Channels launched in India: Check out how it works, how to download & more

    Who is Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the Indian-origin leader chosen by mainly Chinese voters to be Singapore president

    Who is Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Indian-origin leader chosen by mainly Chinese voters to be Singapore president?

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon