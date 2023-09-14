Kerala News LIVE: Nipah virus: Educational institutions to remain closed for 2 days in Kozhikode

10.15 AM: NIA puts up wanted posters of PFI members in Shoranur

The Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders' wanted posters have been posted at Shoranur railway station by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a prohibited organisation. People who provide information on the fugitives will receive enormous rewards, according to the announcements. The informants' identities will be kept confidential.

9.30 AM: ED to interrogate MLA A C Moideen again in Karuvannur bank fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will again question former minister and CPM MLA A C Moideen in the Karuvanur bank scam. ED has asked him to appear on September 19. According to reports, Moideen's asset-related documents were incomplete, and the agency has been requesting more information.

8:45 AM: Nipah confirmed in a health worker in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A fifth case of Nipah virus infection has been confirmed, involving a healthcare worker in Kozhikode on Wednesday. Rajaram, the District Medical Officer of Kozhikode, reported that samples from two healthcare workers have been dispatched to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing.

8.28 AM: Kerala State Film Awards 2022 distribution today

The Kerala State Film Awards 2022 distribution will be held today at 6 pm in Nishagandhi Auditorium, Thiruvananthapuram. The awards will be presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. As many as 47 artists, including Mammootty, Kunchacko Boban, Alencier, Vincy Aloshious, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Mahesh Narayanan, M Jayachandran, Rafeeq Ahmed among others, will be presented the awards.

8.17 AM: Nipah scare: BDS student admitted in Thiruvananthapuram tests negative

In a relief for Thiruvananthapuram, the student who was under observation after showing symptoms of the Nipah virus has tested negative. The test was carried out at the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) in Thonnakkal. According to the authorities, the student’s condition is stable and was suffering from a normal fever only.

8.10 AM: Nipah virus: Educational institutions to shut for 2 days in Kozhikode

In the wake of the Nipah virus spread, the Kozhikode district collector has announced a two-day holiday for educational institutions (including anganwadis and madrassas), that is on Thursday and Friday. However, the university exams will be conducted as per the schedule.