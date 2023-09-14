Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Man attempts suicide after setting son, family on fire in Thrissur

    A father poured petrol on his son's family and set it on fire at Chirakkekodu on Wednesday. Police said Joji's father, Johnson, tried to commit suicide by consuming poison after the incident.

    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 9:57 AM IST

    Thrissur: A father poured petrol on his son's family and set it on fire at Chirakkekodu on Wednesday. Joji( 38), his wife Liji (32), and son Tendulkar (12) were burned. Police said Joji's father, Johnson, tried to commit suicide by consuming poison after the incident. The incident happened after a family quarrel between the father and the son. Locals came to know when Johnson's wife ran outside seeking help.

    The three burned victims were admitted to a private hospital in Kochi. Joji and Liji are in serious condition. Meanwhile, Johnson is taking treatment at privatehospital. After locking his wife in another room, Johnson set his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson on fire. Johnson is a security guard, while son Joji is a truck driver.


     

