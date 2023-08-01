Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: Dr Vandana Das death case: Crime Branch to submit charge sheet today

    Kerala News LIVE: Dr. Vandana Das was stabbed to death at a taluk hospital in Kottarakkara by a man who was brought there by police after being involved in a fight with his family members.

    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 8:23 AM IST

    10.15 AM: Dr Vandana Das death case: Crime Branch to submit charge sheet today

    The Crime Branch will submit a charge sheet today in Dr Vandana Das murder case in the Kottarakkara Chief Judicial Magistrate Court. The investigation team found that the accused Sandeep deliberately killed Dr. Vandana Das. Last day, the Kollam Principal District Sessions Court rejected the bail application of the accused G. Sandeep. 

    9.20 AM: Nursing student commits suicide at home over lack of money to pay fees

    A nursing student Athulya was found hanging at her residence in Konni, Pathanamthitta. She was studying at a nursing college in Bengaluru. The family said that the daughter committed suicide due to a lack of money to pay the fees. Athulya acquired nursing admission in Karnataka with financial support from a private trust in Bengaluru by offering study assistance including a loan. However, the trust officials were recently arrested by the Karnataka police in a fraud case.

    9.15 AM: Panangad police yet to return football to children that hit jeep

    The Panangad police have not yet released the football that was taken into custody for allegedly hitting on their jeep last week. The people are questioning the police's obstinacy. The locals in Nettur got a new football for the children. 

    Read More: Bizarre! Football taken into custody after it hits Kerala Police jeep

    8.30 AM: Mumbai-bound flight delayed from Kochi over bomb threat

    A Mumbai-bound Indigo flight was delayed to take off from Nedumbassery airport on Tuesday after a woman stated that there was a bomb in her baggage during the security check. The Thrissur native woman was handed over to the Nedumbassery police.

    8.22 AM: Pattambi MLA Muhammad Muhsin resigns from CPI Palakkad District Council

    In the resignation letter, he stated that this is in protest against the one-sided attitude of the district leadership. The district executive meeting today will take a decision on Muhsin's resignation. 
     

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
