Aluva murder case: Asafaq Alam is a POCSO accused in Ghazipur; attempted to molest 10-year-old

On July 28, Alam kidnapped the five-year-old girl from her home in Choornikara's Garage Junction. He led the victim to an area behind the Aluva market that was used as a waste dump, where she was raped and killed.

Kochi: In a recent development, the accused in the brutal rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva, Asafaq Alam is a POCSO case accused in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. The Ernakulam rural police informed that he was booked for attempting to molest a 10-year-old in 2018. Alam was arrested in the POCSO case and was jailed for a month in Ghazipur. He was later released on bail and was absconding.

Therefore, now it is confirmed that the accused is a serial offender who has already been arrested for sexual crimes against children. It is alleged that after releasing him on bail, the accused left for Kerala.

He is also an accused in a mobile theft case in Kerala, who uses the money to get intoxicated. According to the police, he rarely went to construction work.

According to police sources, they are attempting to determine whether Alam, a native of Bihar, was involved in any previous crimes prior to arriving in Kerala as a migrant worker. The SIT seeks to assemble additional proof against the accused in order to establish the charges and impose the maximum punishment possible. The investigation team will go to the Ernakulam POCSO court and ask for the accused's seven-day custody. Asfaq is now being held in Aluva Sub-Jail as he is remanded in judicial custody.

The Ernakulam rural police are conducting the test identification parade in the brutal murder case in which witnesses will identify the accused Asafaq Alam (29). CITU leader Tajudheen of Aluva market, conductor of a bus Santhosh in which the accused boarded with the victim, and Sushmita, the passenger who was in the bus attended the identification parade at Aluva sub-jail.

At the same time, the police are proceeding with a detailed investigation into the family's suspicion that there are more suspects in the case. The police will look into if this is the first murder of its kind and whether the suspect has ever been charged with a crime of a similar nature.

