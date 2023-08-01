Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aluva murder case: Asafaq Alam is a POCSO accused in Ghazipur; attempted to molest 10-year-old

    On July 28, Alam kidnapped the five-year-old girl from her home in Choornikara's Garage Junction. He led the victim to an area behind the Aluva market that was used as a waste dump, where she was raped and killed. 

    Aluva murder case: Asfaq Alam is a POCSO accused in Ghazipur; attempted to molest 10-year-old anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 1:46 PM IST

    Kochi: In a recent development, the accused in the brutal rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva, Asafaq Alam is a POCSO case accused in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. The Ernakulam rural police informed that he was booked for attempting to molest a 10-year-old in 2018. Alam was arrested in the POCSO case and was jailed for a month in Ghazipur. He was later released on bail and was absconding.

    Also read: 'Couldn't stop him...'; Eyewitness identifies accused in murder of 5-year-old in Kerala's Aluva

    Therefore, now it is confirmed that the accused is a serial offender who has already been arrested for sexual crimes against children. It is alleged that after releasing him on bail, the accused left for Kerala. 

    He is also an accused in a mobile theft case in Kerala, who uses the money to get intoxicated. According to the police, he rarely went to construction work. 

    According to police sources, they are attempting to determine whether Alam, a native of Bihar, was involved in any previous crimes prior to arriving in Kerala as a migrant worker. The SIT seeks to assemble additional proof against the accused in order to establish the charges and impose the maximum punishment possible. The investigation team will go to the Ernakulam POCSO court and ask for the accused's seven-day custody. Asfaq is now being held in Aluva Sub-Jail as he is remanded in judicial custody.

    The Ernakulam rural police are conducting the test identification parade in the brutal murder case in which witnesses will identify the accused Asafaq Alam (29).  CITU leader Tajudheen of Aluva market, conductor of a bus Santhosh in which the accused boarded with the victim, and Sushmita, the passenger who was in the bus attended the identification parade at Aluva sub-jail.

    At the same time, the police are proceeding with a detailed investigation into the family's suspicion that there are more suspects in the case. The police will look into if this is the first murder of its kind and whether the suspect has ever been charged with a crime of a similar nature. 

    Also read: Aluva sexual abuse & murder case: 5-year-old girl laid to rest, Kerala Police tweets 'sorry daughter'

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pawar Modi bonhomie on stage in Pune becomes talk of the town (WATCH)

    Pawar-Modi bonhomie on stage in Pune becomes talk of the town (WATCH)

    WATCH PM Modi conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune; lauds 'memorable moment' AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune; lauds 'memorable moment'

    Will F-16 shoot down Tejas to win Argentina fighter aircraft deal?

    Will F-16 shoot down Tejas to win Argentina fighter aircraft deal?

    No-confidence motion against Modi govt to be discussed from August 8-10 AJR

    BREAKING: No-confidence motion against Modi govt to be discussed from August 8-10

    'Couldn't stop him...'; Eyewitness identifies accused in murder of 5-year-old in Kerala's Aluva anr

    'Couldn't stop him...'; Eyewitness identifies accused in murder of 5-year-old in Kerala's Aluva

    Recent Stories

    WATCH vintage Mahi: MS Dhoni drives red 1973 Pontiac Trans-Am in Ranchi; leaves internet awestruck snt

    WATCH vintage Mahi: MS Dhoni drives red 1973 Pontiac Trans-Am in Ranchi; leaves internet awestruck

    Heal Naturally: 7 effective Ayurvedic treatments for injuries MSW EAI

    Heal Naturally: 7 effective Ayurvedic treatments for injuries

    FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Sam Kerr's pep talk inspired Australia into last 16 on home soil snt

    FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Sam Kerr's pep talk inspired Australia into last 16 on home soil

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan lip-synced for 1st time in 3 languages for 'Zinda Banda' song ADC

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan lip-synced for 1st time in 3 languages for 'Zinda Banda' song

    9 tips to create a stylish and functional home office gcw eai

    9 tips to create a stylish and functional home office

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon