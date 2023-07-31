Bizarre! Football taken into custody after it hits Kerala Police jeep

In a bizarre action, Panangad police took a football into custody when it accidentally hit the police jeep while the children were playing in Nettur ground.

Kochi: In a bizarre move, a football was taken into custody after it hit the police jeep as the children were playing on a ground in Nettur, Ernakulam. The Panangad police claimed that they were playing in an unsafe way for passersby and took the ball into custody. The incident occurred when the children were playing on the ground near the primary health centre in Nettur last Friday.

The cops arrived for a vehicle check at that moment and parked their jeep on the ground. The children alerted the police that the ball might hit the Jeep, but they ignored them.

When the ball during the game struck the police jeep's window, things became tense. The furious police officers stopped the game and seized the football. A police team led by Nettur SI took the necessary action. Although the children who were playing on the ground protested, the cops refused to release the ball. A video of the football-related conflict between the police and the children was recorded by onlookers, who then shared it on social media. This caused the incident to go viral.

The peculiar justification given by the Panangad police was that the kids were playing football in a way that was unsafe for passersby. The police claimed that the ball was taken away so that the kids would realise their error and that a young person who had previously been charged with being intoxicated was also on the ground. The police also suspect that he deliberately hit the police jeep with the football.

The Panangad police made it clear that they have nothing against children playing football and that they are free to pick up the ball at any time from the station.