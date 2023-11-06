Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala govt to appeal High Court over fireworks ban at odd hours in religious places

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 8:12 AM IST

    10:45 AM: Kerala man gets life imprisonment for murdering wife in US

    A man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a nurse from Kerala in South Florida. The deceased has been identified as Merin Joy (27). Merin was stabbed 17 times by her husband, Philip Mathew (37). He has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole by the Broward County Court in Florida, USA. 

    10.15 AM: Woman loses finger in wild boar attack in Palakkad

    A woman identified as Sulochana, lost her finger in a wild boar attack in Palakkad. The local people are very scared after the wild boar bitten off the finger of the woman who went to collect firewood.

    10.00 AM: Kerala govt to appeal High Court over fireworks ban at odd hours in religious places

    Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan said that he will appeal at the government level on the fireworks ban order at odd hours in religious places. He said that the fireworks are part of the culture.

    9.30 AM: Celebrating Kerala at the cost of crores while 55 lakh pensioners await arrears

    As the state government is holding Kerala celebrations in the capital with huge budgets, around 55 lakh people in the state are waiting to get their welfare pension, which has been delayed for four months. Many of the poor people living on welfare pensions are struggling for food and medicine for the day. The reason given by the government for the huge arrears in the welfare pension is that the borrowing limit has expired and the consortium of cooperative banks has denied loans.

    8.45 AM: Kerala to receive widespread rainfall today; Orange alert in 2 districts

    Kerala will receive widespread rainfall today and the IMD has sounded an orange alert in 2 districts including Ernakulam and Palakkad. At the same time, a yellow alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad districts.

    8.16 AM: Kalamassery blast: 61-year-old woman dies taking the death toll to 4

    The death toll in the Kalamassery blast has risen to 4 after the death of a 61-year-old woman this morning. The deceased has been identified as Molly Joy, a resident of Kalamassery. She suffered 80 per cent burn injuries. 

    8.12 AM: 8 positive cases of Zika virus confirmed in Kannur

    Health Minister Veena George said that when the Zika disease was confirmed at the District Court in Thalassery, prevention activities were intensified in the area. So far, 8 positive cases of Zika virus have been confirmed. 

